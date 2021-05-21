newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

OKDHS offers subsidized child care to job-seeking Oklahomans

By Emily Farris
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIrsS_0a7HbH3m00

Earlier this week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Oklahoma would no longer participate in the federal unemployment benefits program on June 26.

His decision was based on the Return to Work Incentive to get Oklahomans back to work due to a workplace shortage.

READ MORE: Gov. Stitt announces $1,200 workforce incentive, unemployment benefits end early

In an effort to serve Oklahoma children and families, OKDHS is offering 60 days of subsidized child care to Oklahomans who are job searching due to the loss of employment and federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other child care subsidies, this program does not have an income qualification, and two-parent households are eligible as well if one parent is working.

Families will receive EBT cards just like all other families who receive child care subsidies. Those eligible for the 60-day job search subsidy will be approved at a weekly rate. Families may also use as much child care subsidy as necessary for job search activities.

The subsidy is paid directly to the child care provider on the family's behalf. The family may have a co-payment for the child care based on their income, the number of family members, and the number of family members needing services.

The 60 days of child care subsidy is guaranteed. If individuals find new jobs, the income from their new employment will be added to the case for the third month if they are financially eligible to continue receiving child care subsidies.

To apply for the program or find more information, visit OKDHS's website .

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
596
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Education
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Working Households#Emergency Care#Okdhs#Trending Stories#Breeze Airways#Remember Rise#Facebook Follow#Job Seeking Oklahomans#Subsidized Child Care#Child Care Subsidies#Child Care Subsidy#Two Parent Households#Family Members#Ebt Cards#Job Search Activities#Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Tulsa Post

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Tulsa as of Thursday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Tulsa: 1. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 2. 6342 E Admiral Pl N (918) 836-1715; 3. 10101 S Memorial Dr (918) 369-4911; 4. 4107 S Harvard Ave (918) 747-6690; 5. 2110 S Harvard Ave (918) 749-5438; 6. 7041 S Yale Ave (918) 477-7185; 7. 11223 E 31st St (918) 622-3563; 8. 9122 S Yale Ave (918) 494-5647; 9. 8010 East 51st Street South (918) 270-1438; 10. 6116 S Lewis Ave (918) 742-1643; 11. 1701 E 15th St S (918) 743-6383; 12. 1701 S Yale Ave (918) 293-0196; 13. 2516 E 15th St (918) 728-6420; 14. 6214 S Sheridan Rd (918) 940-6767; 15. 12020 E 31st St 918-622-0641; 16. 444 S Sheridan Rd 918-835-9577; 17. 5906 E 31st St #2 (918) 508-7008; 18. 11916 S Oxford Ave #103 918-994-7645; 19. 2440 E 81st St (918) 477-5190; 20. 7302 S Yale Ave 918-392-3366; 21. 115 W 3rd St #820 (918) 585-3069; 22. 7757 S Olympia Ave 918-877-4546; 23. 6922 S Mingo Rd 918-252-9503; 24. 4420 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-1443; 25. 3404 S Yale Ave (918) 743-6623; 26. 1150 S Garnett Rd 918-437-9677; 27. 3063 S Sheridan Rd 918-384-0260; 28. 4423 Southwest Blvd 918-446-3541; 29. 6040 S Yale Ave 918-494-4040; 30. 5046 S Sheridan Rd 918-627-6464; 31. 11332 E 31st St 918-622-9684; 32. 9106 S Sheridan Rd 918-492-3735; 33. 2115 S Memorial Dr 918-622-5184; 34. Memorial Park Shopping Center, 4971 S Memorial Dr 918-663-4578; 35. 1424 S Yale Ave 918-834-2864; 36. 207 S Memorial Dr 918-834-8700; 37. 6625 S Memorial Dr 918-294-3800; 38. 2019 E 81st St 918-488-8791; 39. 10938 S Memorial Dr 918-394-4000; 40. 9411 S Delaware Ave 918-299-8316; 41. 6606 E 81st St 918-524-1435; 42. 4720 E 21st St 918-392-7020; 43. 3116 S Garnett Rd 918-622-7797; 44. 4404 S Peoria Ave 918-749-1577; 45. 3139 S Harvard Ave 918-984-6290; 46. 3606 M.L.K. Jr Blvd (918) 425-1385;