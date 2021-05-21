OKDHS offers subsidized child care to job-seeking Oklahomans

Earlier this week, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Oklahoma would no longer participate in the federal unemployment benefits program on June 26.

His decision was based on the Return to Work Incentive to get Oklahomans back to work due to a workplace shortage.

In an effort to serve Oklahoma children and families, OKDHS is offering 60 days of subsidized child care to Oklahomans who are job searching due to the loss of employment and federal unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike other child care subsidies, this program does not have an income qualification, and two-parent households are eligible as well if one parent is working.

Families will receive EBT cards just like all other families who receive child care subsidies. Those eligible for the 60-day job search subsidy will be approved at a weekly rate. Families may also use as much child care subsidy as necessary for job search activities.

The subsidy is paid directly to the child care provider on the family's behalf. The family may have a co-payment for the child care based on their income, the number of family members, and the number of family members needing services.

The 60 days of child care subsidy is guaranteed. If individuals find new jobs, the income from their new employment will be added to the case for the third month if they are financially eligible to continue receiving child care subsidies.

To apply for the program or find more information, visit OKDHS's website .

