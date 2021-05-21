newsbreak-logo
Canton High School ranked among 2021 best U.S. high schools

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent Jennifer Fischer-Mueller recently announced Canton High School has earned a spot on the list of the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools. Canton High School placed 39 of 229 Boston metro-area high schools, 47 of 365 Massachusetts high schools and 1,055 among the national rankings. The school received an overall score of 94.09/100. Schools ranked in the top 40% nationally (No. 7,143 or better) achieve status as a U.S. News Best High School.

