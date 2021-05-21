newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids Ramps up For Summer Concerts

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids is a very family oriented destination, boasting a 158 acre botanical garden, along with an art museum, outdoor sculpture park and an outdoor concert venue. It’s probably the most laid back and comfortable place to see an outdoor concert you will find in west Michigan. And if you are heading to a show there, plan ahead to have time to experience everything they have to offer there, you could literally spend a day at Meijer Gardens.

wmmq.com
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte Energy Music Theatre#Rock Concerts#Music Concerts#Museum#Meijer Gardens#The Jim Marie Preston#Principal Pops Conductor#The Grand Rapids Symphony#Fifth Third Bank Regional#Ralston Friends#Etix Com#Evening Music Club#Pink Martini#Grand Rapids Ramps#Frederic Meijer Members#Outdoor Sculpture Park#Art#West Michigan#Feature#Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Ionia, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

The Ionia Free Fair Will Return in 2021

One of West Michigan's most iconic events, the Ionia Free Fair, will return in 2021 after taking the year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's fair will run from July 16 through July 24, 2021. Whether or not the event would be happening this year was...
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Gladys Knight’s Michigan House, 1966-1973

From 1966-1973, 16860 LaSalle Avenue in Detroit was the home of legendary Motown songstress Gladys Knight. Gladys Knight might be thought of as being from Michigan, but she was born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1944. At only seven years old, she won on the old TV show “Ted Mack's original...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

100 Ways to Celebrate Michigan DNR’s 100th Anniversary

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. What better way to celebrate that taking part in 100 ways to enjoy the great outdoors!. In a recent survey, it was revealed that people want to get outside. 51% of people said they wanted to drive to the nearest body of water, 49% want to visit a national monument, and 47% want to visit a state park.
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Detroit Grand Prix Is Back on Belle Isle In June

Race fans, it’s that time again. Belle Isle is coming alive again with the Detroit Grand Prix race. Now with outdoor mask restrictions ending June 1, the Grand Prix can host a fuller house allowing thousands more than would have been allowed during restricted crowd compacity. They were planning this event way before restrictions were rescinded, but now they don’t have to hold it at 20% capacity. The additional grandstand seating went on sale today and is only available for online purchase.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Mixed Emotions From Michigan Restaurant Owners On Lifted Curfew

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 11 p.m. curfews for bars and restaurants expires on June 1. I was actually talking to one of my friends about this the other day when we went out to eat. Do some restaurant and bar workers enjoy closing at 11 p.m. or are they looking forward to their hours returning to normal?
Lansing, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Lansing Lugnuts Hosting Sensory-Friendly Night At Jackson Field

Here in Lansing we all know the joy that comes with going to a Lugnuts game. Now, they are making it so even more people can come enjoy a day at the ballpark. "Individuals on the autism spectrum process sensory information in a different manner than their neurotypical peers," The Place for Children With Autism said. "Sometimes this means that people on the spectrum take in more of that information and can become overwhelmed, especially in public settings."
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

K-Mart Founder, S.S. Kresge: A Peek Inside His Mansion

I'm a-gonna show ya...we'll go inside Mr. Kresge's mansion in Detroit.....but first, a little background on Sebastian Spering Kresge, founder of K-Mart and the old Kresge's department stores. Kresge's was more of a 5-10 store like Woolworth's, and Michiganders loved Kresge's just as they loved Woolworth's. The Kresge stores began...
RestaurantsPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

52 Michigan Waterfront Restaurants You Need to Eat At [LIST]

One thing I know that is pretty safe to say that most everybody likes, dining out and trying new places. And here in a state surrounded by the Great Lakes, which also has a boatload of lakes, rivers and streams inland, is where you will find so many options for waterfront dining, you will have a hard time deciding where to eat. Once I started searching out great places to enjoy a relaxing water view along with fine cuisine, I was blown away at the options.
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

How Long Would it Take to Ride Around Lake Michigan on a Bicycle?

Chicago cyclist Phil Fox is betting he can make the 940 mile trip around Lake Michigan in 72 hours on pedal power alone. His epic journey will be a world record. Ah, summertime on the big lake. Chicagoans love to spend time at their houses in Michigan beach towns, and Michiganders love to head up north for the weekend. Phil Fox has plans to make the trip around all of Lake Michigan all at once. An ultracyclist who has competed in several 1,000 mile races has mapped out a 940 mile route that will circumnavigate the third largest of the Great Lakes.
EntertainmentPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

This Weekends All Request Saturday Night Feature is Joe Cocker

Joe Cocker is a British singer with a raspy voice who sings his heart out while displaying spastic moves on stage during his performances. Joe did quite a few covers, some better than the originals. And Joe Cocker also did some original material as well usually with his song writing partner Chris Stainton. He had a band with Stainton called the Grease Band which lasted from 1966 to 1969. They mostly played pubs in and around Sheffield.
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Detroit Has World’s First Tiki Bar Bike

If you are not familiar with Detroit Rolling Pub - it is time to get familiar. Detroit Rolling Pub offers you, your friends and family a super fun way to experience downtown Detroit - pedaling your way from bar to bar on one of their multiple rolling pubs. Now Detroit Pedal Pub has added a new ride, the world's first Tiki Bar Bike. Can I get an aloha?
Detroit, MIPosted by
94.9 WMMQ

9 Plants That Mosquitoes Absolutely Hate

Summer is finally making it's arrival, and along with the warm temps and fun in the sun comes those tiny, little, pesky, intruders of the season.....mosquitoes. When it comes to mosquitoes, Michigan seems to be bombarded with them when summer arrives. The city of Detroit actually ranks 7th on Orkin’s list of most mosquito-ridden cities. Unfortunately, mosquitoes in Michigan have tested positive for EEE, the disease affects both horses and humans, which means stirring clear of being bitten is a must.