Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids Ramps up For Summer Concerts
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids is a very family oriented destination, boasting a 158 acre botanical garden, along with an art museum, outdoor sculpture park and an outdoor concert venue. It’s probably the most laid back and comfortable place to see an outdoor concert you will find in west Michigan. And if you are heading to a show there, plan ahead to have time to experience everything they have to offer there, you could literally spend a day at Meijer Gardens.wmmq.com