Music

A Guy Called Gerald says he hasn't been paid for Voodoo Ray

ra.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerald Simpson, AKA A Guy Called Gerald, says that he never made "one penny from" sales of his 1988 hit single "Voodoo Ray" or his 1989 LP, Hot Lemonade. Both records were released via UK-based label Rham Records. According to a statement Simpson posted on Facebook, "Rham ceased ‎operations in ‎1992 when Peter Leay, the owner disappeared, after him telling me the bad news about the collapse of the record's early distributor Red Rhino." "Peter Leay had ran off with what was going to be my future," Simpson continued. "I had plans to build a studio in Manchester to develop artists like me. In the end I had to sign Subscape with Sony/CBS where I had to focus on the GCG artist project. We found Peter Leay, who had moved on from the music business and we got him to sign my music back to me but all the original money had got tied up in a Merseyside corner shop." Simpson went on to describe how the Rham label was rebooted in 2019 and uploaded his music on Spotify without permission or paying him royalties. "In 2019 the guy who was the assistant to Peter Leay restarted the Rham label not knowing what he has got himself into... His only thought to steal my music? Why would the assistant of Peter Leay re-start Rham, who never paid its bills for decades and is now working stealing my royalties through an illegal Spotify page where they use my name and likeness and intellectual property with no permission... it never ends." In response to Simpson, Rham provided the following statement. "We are aware of a recent social media post by Gerald Simpson regarding payment of royalties. We refute the allegations made in his statement, and his recollection of events. We have repeatedly attempted to communicate with Gerald and his business manager in order to pay royalties due to him, but he has not so far acknowledged us. If Gerald would like to contact us we will be happy to send any money currently due to him immediately." Simpson has not yet responded to Resident Advisor's request for further comment. Read his full statement below.

ra.co
#Royalties#Music Business#About Ray#Rham Records#Red Rhino#Subscape#Sony Cbs#Gcg#Resident Advisor#Artists#Manchester
TV SeriesPosted by
GlobalGrind

Say It Ain’t So: Kenya Barris Reveals ‘black-ish’ Has Been Renewed For Its Final Season

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris announced the show is coming to an end after eight successful seasons on a recent Instagram post last Friday, May 14. “To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” he caption his Instagram post announcing the show’s final season. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”
CelebritiesPopculture

Billy Porter Reveals He Has Been Living With HIV for Years

Pose actor Billy Porter has revealed that he has been living with HIV for the past 14 years. The 51-year-old Broadway star and award-winning actor spoke his truth in a new essay for The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, in which he said he kept his diagnosis a secret out of fear that it "would just be another way for people to discriminate against me."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Teases New Album, Plays Four-Song Acoustic Set

Bruce Springsteen was presented with the Woody Guthrie Prize Thursday night, May 13th, and during a Q&A with Guthrie’s daughter Nora and Grammy Museum Executive Director Robert Santelli, Springsteen casually mentioned that he has a new album in the works. “California was an enormous influence on some of my most topical writing through my ‘90s, 2000s and even now,” he said. “We have a record coming out soon that’s set largely in the West.”
Musicfoxbangor.com

Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco & Ed Sheeran Sued Over ‘Eastside’

Halsey, Khalid and Benny Blanco might be able to do anything if they put their minds to it — and one band claims the hitmakers were set on ripping off a song 3 years ago. Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams say they wrote a song called ‘Loveless’ in 2015 for Williams’ musical group American XO. Now, they’ve just sued the above-mentioned A-listers … claiming their 2018 smash hit, “Eastside,” is basically a carbon copy of their own tune.
MusicThe FADER

Primavera Sound shares 2022 lineup with Lorde, Dua Lipa, and many more

Primavera Sound has released the lineup for the 2022 edition of the Barcelona-based festival, and there are so many massive and exciting names across the two weekends, it reads like a post-pandemic comeback tour for the entire concept of live music. Last year's iteration of the festival was cancelled due...
Musicthewildcattribune.com

Songwriters speak out about unfair treatment within the music industry

Behind every popular song is an infectious melody, soulful lyric, or catchy chorus, carefully crafted by one or more talented songwriters. But now more than ever, songwriters are coming forward to speak out about unfair treatment within the music industry by both artists and record labels. Two simultaneous movements are now taking place in the United States and Europe to call for fairer standards.
Musicnewslivetv.com

NMPA to honour Taylor Swift with songwriter Icon Award

Washington: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be honoured with the National Music Publishers Association’s Songwriter Icon Award at the association’s yearly gathering on June 9, among other honourees and speakers. According to Variety, the 31-year-old singer’s voluminous achievements incorporate 11 Grammy Awards and she is one of just four artists...
Music2dopeboyz.com

Lucky Daye Covers Marvin Gaye’s”Mercy Mercy Me” For Spotify Singles

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s classic album What’s Going On, Spotify has teamed with Lucky Daye for a special edition of their Spotify Singles. Alongside a live version of his Painted track “Floods,” Daye also provides a cover of “Mercy Mercy Me.” “[Recording ‘Mercy Mercy Me’] was so different because I had to listen to everything and catch every little detail he [Marvin Gaye] did because I didn’t wanna take his song to a lower standard, but also wanted to infuse it with my own flavor,” the singer says about the track.
Celebritiesshowbizjunkies.com

Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile to Help Honor Sir Elton John

Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R. will take part in a special tribute to Elton John during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Elton John will be honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award during the ceremony airing live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27th. Fox will air the awards show beginning at 8pm ET, with a tape-delayed broadcast on the West Coast at 8pm PT.
Musicthisisdig.com

Primavera Sound 2022: Dua Lipa, Lorde, Massive Attack, Gorillaz

Primavera Sound has announced the eagerly anticipated line-up for its 2022 festival in Barcelona, which will take place over two weekends with a host of different artists playing each. On the first weekend (June 2-4), headliners include Pavement, The Strokes, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Gorillaz, and Tyler, the Creator. The following weekend Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are playing, with Massive Attack, Tyler, The Strokes, Tame Impala, and Gorillaz among the artists playing both weekends. More artists are due to be be announced in the coming months.
Musiclomabeat.com

“DREAMLAND 2021”: Igniting the Post-Daft Punk Age

The recent dissolution of Daft Punk was heartbreaking for music lovers all over the globe and especially fans of dance, electronic and club music, but the person I worried most for was American DJ Steven Zhu, more commonly referred to as just Zhu. The New York Observer praised the DJ as “the next Daft Punk” after Zhu’s 2016 Coachella performance. Since then, the title has floated around the EDM community in a way that might have inflated expectations and pressured Zhu to evolve musically and fill the Daft Punk-sized hole in EDM.
Musicourculturemag.com

Album Review: Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

In February, Saturday Night Live debuted a sketch parodying ‘drivers license’, the first song by rising star Olivia Rodrigo; just three months later, she took to that very stage herself as the show’s guest musical performer. Such a supersonic ascension for an artist is a generational thing, and not many have done it quicker than Rodrigo. It’s a well-worn path she’s treading though, one walked by singers like Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus before her: Rodrigo made her Disney debut at the age of 13 as the guitar-girl Paige Olvera in Bizaardvark, before finding a bigger role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (a baffling title surely to the casual observer). One of Mickey Mouse’s most marketable stars of recent years was, one feels, always destined to find her way to music.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

10 Overlooked Bob Dylan Songs

In celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, we’re looking back at his extensive catalog and putting his most overlooked songs on the spotlight. He’s a prolific songwriter and there’s bound to be some pieces in his discography that has been largely forgotten and unfairly ignored. Here are his ten best...
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Dave Grohl Co-Hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl co-hosted the May 24 episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and the program is sharing video highlights from the broadcast. The rocker traded jokes with Fallon during the opening monologue before settling in for some musical games with The Roots. In...