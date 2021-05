President Joe Biden said Monday that 60% of Americans are set to have received at least one shot of their COVID-19 vaccine dose this week. The milestone comes as COVID-19 deaths in the country have hit their lowest level in 10 months (https://www.fox26houston.com/news/us-covid-19-deaths-hit-lowest-level-in-10-months) and as the country inches closer to Biden’s target of 70% of American adults to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 160 million fully vaccinated, by the Fourth of July.