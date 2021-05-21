newsbreak-logo
California to drop social distancing rule next month

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
FILE - In this Thursday, May 13, 2021, file photo, a posted sign thanks visitors for wearing masks in Santa Monica, Calif. California's top health official says the state will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday, May 21, that the state envisions loosening many of its rules in mid-June as coronavirus cases continue to fall and vaccine rates continue to rise. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FOX26

US enacts 'Real Water' recall amid reports of death, illness

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Federal authorities have ordered a complete recall of a Las Vegas-based bottled water brand Real Water and ordered the company to surrender records in investigations of at least one death and multiple cases of liver illness among people who reported drinking it. Brent Jones, company president,...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX26

Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - After her company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, customer service representative Haley Miller decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia. The oceanfront beaches of St. Petersburg, Florida, provide a far different view than the mountains of her native state. There...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
SciencePosted by
FOX26

Treasure trove of fossils discovered in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (FOX26) — A group from Chico State is uncovering a glimpse into California's prehistoric past. Chico State Professor Russell Shapiro and the team are slowly and methodically recovering a mastodon that likely dates back 8 million years. “What you hope to find is a tip of a tusk,”...
Women's HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mississippi's last abortion clinic at center of US debate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The bright pink building in an eclectic neighborhood of Mississippi's capital goes by different names. To the anti-abortion protesters whose demonstrations have sparked a noise ordinance, it is an "abortion mill." To those who work and volunteer there, the facility known as the "pink house" provides the last safe haven in Mississippi for women who choose to have an abortion.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

COVID-19 variant identified in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A medical center in Louisiana said Friday that it has identified the state's first two cases of a COVID-19 variant which has spread widely since being identified in India. Britain and the World Health Organization consider it a variant of concern because experts think it...
ImmigrationPosted by
FOX26

With more border crossers, US groups seek to stem deaths

FALFURRIAS, Texas (AP) — Every week, migrant rights activist Eduardo Canales fills up blue water drums that are spread throughout a vast valley of Texas ranchlands and brush. They are there for migrants who venture into the rough terrain to avoid being caught and sent back to Mexico. The stretch...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Clovis, CAPosted by
FOX26

Clovis Unified updates outdoor mask-wearing policy

Clovis, Calif. (FOX26) - Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has updated its mask-wearing policy for students, visitors, and employees. According to CUSD, students, visitors, and employees do not have to wear masks outdoors as long as they keep a distance of six feet from one another. The exception to the...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
HealthPosted by
FOX26

Oregon governor says vaccine verifications are 'an interim measure'

PORTLAND, Ore. - PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) - Under current guidelines, if businesses want to allow customers inside without masks, the business has to verify that a customer has been vaccinated. Many businesses feel this is a big burden and throughout the pandemic, they've had to be the enforcer of rules.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Windsor, CTPosted by
FOX26

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes. Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor,...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...