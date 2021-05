Prepare to say awww! The Birmingham Zoo has welcomed two new members to its Zoo family. Read on to meet Gizmo, the two-year-old male red panda and a newborn howler monkey. Back in December, The Birmingham Zoo first welcomed Gizmo, the red panda from the Sacramento Zoo in California.Before we could set eyes on this cutie, he had to complete a routine quarantine at the Zoo’s Animal Health Center so he could acclimate to his new home.