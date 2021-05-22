Denver sex work stings, drug possession charges should cease, report finds

Photo/Pixabay

Denver police would turn a blind eye to some crimes as part of a long list of reform recommendations made by a community task force.

The reforms decriminalize some offenses, like drug possession, and relax enforcement of others, like sex work. A suggestion to end all but urgent traffic stops also is on the list.

The Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety released a list Friday of more than 100 recommendations. The idea is to create a model for police reform in Denver in the wake of the George Floyd protests last summer.

“The Task Force to Reimagine Police and Public Safety is a team of over 40 different community organizations along with elected officials, faith leaders and youth coming together, over the course of several months to build relationships, have effective dialog, and create solutions surrounding policing and public safety in our city,” the task force explains. “This was an inclusive coalition, including African American, Latino, Asian, indigenous American, Jewish, Caucasian, LGBTQ, individuals with disabilities, and those with lived experiences with the criminal legal system.

“Members come from a variety of organizational backgrounds, including civil rights organizations, community activists, direct service providers, faith-based organizations, policy advocacy organizations, and youth serving organizations. To date, this is the largest, most diverse community-led public safety initiative in the nation.”

Limiting police interaction to only when necessary

The task force’s first recommendation is to “Empower the community with resources to adequately address socioeconomic needs and provide for their own public safety.”

“Many of the issues and unmet needs that cause suffering and drive offending can be proactively addressed by universal approaches to safe and affordable housing, accessible healthcare (including treatment and education on mental health and substance abuse), and trauma-informed services,” according to the task force report. “Various point-of-contact interventions, like Denver’s STAR and co-responder programs, provide a bridge to needed care and services for individuals.”

The task force’s second recommendation is to limit police contact with individuals who do not pose a serious public threat. “Research increasingly suggests that the simplest and swiftest way to minimize this unnecessary contact is to decriminalize certain offenses that pose no threat to the safety of the public,” according to the task force report.

“Often called survival crimes or quality of life crimes, these include offenses like fare evasion, drug use and possession, public intoxication, and other low-level victimless crimes. Many such offenses were criminalized only in recent decades, as the ineffective War on Drugs and concomitant “tough on crime” rhetoric led to the rapid criminalization of behaviors that were disruptive – or “undesirable” – rather than dangerous.

Other recommendations include:

“Decriminalize sex workers who are victims of human trafficking. Deprioritize enforcement against all sex workers and ensure access to necessary services.” Many victims of human trafficking are forced into sex work.

“Prohibit Denver Police from conducting searches in relation to petty offenses or traffic violations.” Police have been accused of racial profiling on such stops.

“Remove police officers from routine traffic stops and crash reporting and explore non-police alternatives that incentivize behavior change to eliminate traffic fatalities.” It is not clear how ending accident police reports would impact insurance claims.

“Reduce supervision and probation check-ins for nonviolent crimes and eliminate technical violations and bench warrants that result in more jail or prison time.”

Improve return-to-court support services and eliminate jail for those who voluntarily make the effort to clear a warrant.

Support offenders as they transition out of jail, prison

The third recommendation is “Support successful community reentry of formerly incarcerated people and remove systemic barriers to reintegration.”

Ideas for achieving this goal include removing barriers to professional licenses for people who committed a crime. Another idea is to “create outreach campaigns in collaboration with the communities most impacted by incarceration to prevent trauma, affirm gender identity and queerness and promote social support networks for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender persons who are incarcerated or re-entering society.”

The court also would “Provide post-conviction free legal and financial assistance to mitigate collateral consequences (e.g., licensing restrictions, record sealing, criminal system debt) and obtain orders of relief and fee waivers to enhance employment opportunities, increase compliance with court requirements and reduce judicial order variation.”

Releasing homeless from jail into housing

The task force recommends against discharging people experiencing homelessness from jail onto the street. “Prioritize permanent supportive housing, prior to release, for chronically homeless re-entering adults with co-occurring disorders,” the task force directed.

Finally, the task force calls upon the community to heal. The harms, they said, were real. “It is no secret that the trust between Denver Police Department and the community has fractured. The relationship was already fraught when the George Floyd protests began last May; by responding aggressively to demonstrations against police brutality, Denver Police Department further undermined their credibility and caused untold damage to the community they are charged to protect.

“Notably, the word ‘untold’ is in no way hyperbolic; the exceptionally thorough report on the Office of the Independent Monitor investigation into the first five days of the George Floyd protests ultimately concluded that it was impossible to determine the true extent of civilian injuries inflicted by Denver Police Department and the external paramilitary forces called in as mutual aid.”

Task force’s work far from over

The task force’s work is far from over. It will continue to monitor ideas.

For example, this statement from the Harm Reduction Action Center (needle exchange) shows the sort of ideas the task force will continue to assess.

The center believes approved drug injection sites are a good idea. “To reduce the involvement between law enforcement and people who use drugs, we recommend the implementation of overdose prevention sites in our community. The COVID-19 pandemic and rising rates of fentanyl in the unregulated drug supply have exacerbated drug overdose deaths in Colorado and throughout the United States. This trend is predicted to continue in 2021.”

According to the needle exchange, “Overdose prevention sites have been implemented in other countries for decades, and evaluations of those sites as well as an unsanctioned Overdose Prevention Site in the United States show that they reduce drug overdose deaths without increasing crime or other social harms.”

The ideas brought forth by the task force surely will draw the ire of conservative and pro-police groups. The progressive ideas likely will be considered “soft on crime” and an attack on police powers.

Most of the ideas would not become law without City Council approval.