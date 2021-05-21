newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Chase now showing “Already Approved” offers for some

By Nick Reyes
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doctor of Credit reports that some cardholders are seeing a new kind of “green check mark” offer in their Chase accounts indicating that they are “already approved” for a new credit card. These offers apparently do not bypass 5/24, only match the current public offers, and still result in a hard pull — so they aren’t magical, but it looks like Chase is almost guaranteeing approval for those seeing the “already approved” messaging.

frequentmiler.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Card#Chase Credit#Doctor Of Credit#Fixed Apr Offers#Increased Bonuses#Link#Green#Changed#Channels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Hilton, NYPosted by
BoardingArea

Hilton Extends Credit Card Free Night Rewards

Several co-branded Hilton Honors Amex cards offer a free weekend night certificate, either as an annual benefit (like on the Hilton Aspire Card), or as an incentive for spending money on a card (like on the Hilton Surpass Card). There’s some great news, as the expiration of some of these certificates has been extended yet again.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Quick way see how many Chase referral points you’ve earned + All Chase Referral options

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save At Four Seasons With Amex Offers

The Amex Offers program somewhat frequently offers discounts on hotel stays, and we’ve just seen the return of an offer that I know many luxury hotel aficionados will appreciated. With a new targeted Amex Offers deal, you can save $150 when you spend $750+ at Four Seasons. This offer is...
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Don’t Be A Jerk Rant, Are Banks Invading Our Privacy & Is Free Breakfast Really Overrated?

Don’t Be A Jerk Rant, Are Banks Invading Our Privacy & Is Free Breakfast Really Overrated?. In this episode of the Miles to Memories podcast we discuss where vaccinated travelers get special treatment, are banks invading our privacy and whether or not free breakfast is overrated. Mark also does a rant about people not being jerks, a great car rental tip and some juicy new spending offers.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott Slashes The Tires On Their Points Advance Booking Program

Marriott Points Advance Booking Program: New Terms Make It Less Useful. There isn’t much that I like about the Bonvoy program, RIP SPG, but there are a few nuggets of value left. That isn’t to say they haven’t been doing their best to close them over the years. First nights and flights was devalued and then the booking a cheap meeting for status went away and now they have their sights set on the Points Advance Booking program. This was a pretty cool feature where you could book an award stay in the future even if you didn’t have the points. Then you would have until the stay to accrue what was needed which could be pretty much a year out.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Enter to Win a Year of Free Travel on United

While some states are offering the chance to win $1 million for getting vaccinated, there’s one vaccination contest we can all enter. So, be sure to enter to win a year of free travel on United – and, yes, that includes travel in Polaris. Travel has been surging back here...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

IHG Hotels Australia & New Zealand Winter Sale – Save up to 35%!

IHG Hotels is offering a winter sale for booking the Advance Saver rate at over 40 hotels in Australia and New Zealand plus the South Pacific. The offer is good for stays right through to the end of April next year so long as you book by July 31. The actual discount is billed as 25% off but IHG Rewards members will receive an additional 10% off. You must book at least 3 days in advance and first night deposit is due 7 days prior to arrival. If you cancel within those 7 days of arrival you will be charged for that first night of your stay.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Marriott’s New Brand Standard That Should Have Never Been Necessary

What’s the saying, one bad actor spoils it for everyone else? There are over 5,600 Marriott hotels in the US and Canada. There may be more than one bad apple, but only one hotel that recently made news for charging guests a 2% convenience fee to use a credit card. I recall reading the original story and thinking how absurd it was. I spent a number of years in the hotel industry. We hated taking cash. It was a necessary evil, but caused all sorts of problems. Cash creates opportunities for theft, especially when considering the virtual 24-hour operation of a hotel. One person at a hotel front desk late at night with a box full of cash, waiting for someone to show up and rob them? No, thanks. And, multiple cash tills opens up all kinds of opportunities for cash to disappear in an untrustworthy employee’s pocket. During 30+ years in the hospitality industry, I’ve frequently been heard muttering that I’d get rid of cash completely if customers would be okay with it.
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: The UK’s HALO Home Covid-19 Test (I Will Be Avoiding It)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

100% bonus when you buy Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles by May 28

Last seen in September, Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles has brought back their buy miles bonus! All members will receive a 100% bonus when buying 500 to 10,000 miles. With the bonus you are buying miles at US 1.5 cents each which isn’t the best deal as HawaiianMiles don’t have a very high per mile value like many other programs although 20,000 miles is enough to get you a one way flight in economy class between the West Coast and Hawaii or a couple of neighbor island flights. For as little 40,000 miles you can get a one Hawaiian First Class (their business class) ticket from the West Coast to Hawaii. You’d just want to make sure when redeeming that the actual ticket price is higher than what you spend buying the miles. You’ll also note that this time they are only allowing you to buy up to 10,000 miles (20,000 with the bonus) compared to 30,000 in the last sale. Mind you when they ran this sale in May of 2020 it was only 10,000 miles as well so perhaps that’s their plan – 10,000 mile max in May and 30,000 mile max in September. Using a Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard will also earn you 3 miles per dollar spent on these miles purchases.
Credits & Loansthebalance.com

Is That Travel Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus Worth It?

Opening a new travel rewards credit card to earn a large sum of extra points or miles can go a long way toward covering future travel costs. But before you click “submit” on that application button, pause. Not all credit card bonuses are created equal. A bonus offer advertising 100,000...
Technologyimore.com

Verizon is now offering up to a free year of Apple Arcade on some plans

Verizon is offering up to a year of free Apple Arcade to new and existing customers. The length of your freebie depends on the plan you're on. Verizon today announced that it is now offering up to a year of free Apple Arcade access depending on the plan you're paying for. The offer is also available to both new and exisitng users.
Hobbiesscubadivermag.com

Scuba Escape trydives now on offer

Have you been wondering what all the fuss is about with the new Scuba Escape venture, based out of Vivian Quarry in North Wales? Maybe you have seen all of the social media posts, but are unsure of what it is exactly? I mean, not a lot has been disclosed about each of the games, and for good reason… the organisers don’t want to make it too easy for you!