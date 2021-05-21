Chase now showing “Already Approved” offers for some

Last seen in September, Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles has brought back their buy miles bonus! All members will receive a 100% bonus when buying 500 to 10,000 miles. With the bonus you are buying miles at US 1.5 cents each which isn’t the best deal as HawaiianMiles don’t have a very high per mile value like many other programs although 20,000 miles is enough to get you a one way flight in economy class between the West Coast and Hawaii or a couple of neighbor island flights. For as little 40,000 miles you can get a one Hawaiian First Class (their business class) ticket from the West Coast to Hawaii. You’d just want to make sure when redeeming that the actual ticket price is higher than what you spend buying the miles. You’ll also note that this time they are only allowing you to buy up to 10,000 miles (20,000 with the bonus) compared to 30,000 in the last sale. Mind you when they ran this sale in May of 2020 it was only 10,000 miles as well so perhaps that’s their plan – 10,000 mile max in May and 30,000 mile max in September. Using a Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard will also earn you 3 miles per dollar spent on these miles purchases.