newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Ewan McGregor Won’t Even Confirm This Detail about the Disney+ Show

By Robert Yaniz Jr.
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After more than a decade of speculation, Star Wars fans can finally rest easy. Ewan McGregor is well on his way back to the saga as Obi-Wan Kenobi. The upcoming Disney+ series, simply titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, will likely debut sometime in 2022. In the meantime, all fans can do is speculate about the show because McGregor is remaining wildly tight-lipped about it.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
60K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Fans#Disney Series#Cbs#A New Hope#Obi Wan Cloak#Revenge#Love#Cloaks#Game#Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesshortlist.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi set to be 'more real' than the Star Wars prequels

Ewan McGregor is really ready to play Obi-Wan Kenobi. He's been at lightsaber practise for 2.5 hours a day for months - bar a few days to deal with a Covid-19 jab after effects - training to make sure that he's ready for the new Obi-Wan Kenobi show. This is...
Moviesthepaintedlines.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Preview

Happy early Star Wars day Star Wars fans! This year on May the Fourth, there will be new Star Wars content released alongside the annual celebration. The Bad Batch animated series from the makers of Clone Wars is set to premiere on Tuesday with a 70 minute special before releasing smaller episodes on Fridays on Disney+.
Combat SportsTrumann Democrat

Ewan McGregor won't soon forget his fashion turn as Halston

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine, if you will, a galaxy far, far away where the one-name fashion wonder Halston dresses Obi-Wan Kenobi in something fabulous from the swinging '70s. Ewan McGregor can. Sort of. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
MoviesTVOvermind

New Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Set Video Teases Other Force Users

It sounds as though Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be the last Force-user to be seen standing in his own series when it comes finally releases, but then a lot of people were bound to realize that. After hearing that Hayden Christensen was returning to take in the role of Darth Vader it was kind of obvious that would seek out his old master and friend. But it’s sounding as though there will be another Force-user or two in the fold, as Moses Ingram from The Queen’s Gambit will be joining up, and it does sound as though Darth Maul will be making his way back for a rematch which will hopefully be every bit as tense as the one that took place in Rebels. Apart from that however it’s unknown who else could be showing up. A confrontation with Darth Vader though sounds like a bad idea simply because it would really screw with the continuity of the story given that Vader acted as though they hadn’t seen one another many years in A New Hope, which still makes it feel as though Mustafar might have been the last time they’d seen each other. To think that Vader might be searching for his old friend is one thing, but to have him find Kenobi might not be the best idea. Well, whatever happens, our words aren’t going to do much to dissuade those in charge. But watching Vader continue the hunt for any remaining Jedi might be kind of interesting. Plus, with a ten-year time gap that will be enacted at the beginning of the series, it’s likely that Kenobi has, at that time, become capable enough at hiding to keep off of Vader’s radar. Thinking that Vader might have a reason to head to Tatooine would be difficult to accept unless it was Palpatine that ordered him there since even grown he still has too many painful memories of the place.
Violent Crimesshortlist.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi teased: expect something special and different from the Star Wars show

The upcoming Obi Wan-Kenobi show has officially started shooting and its main star Ewan MacGregor has been hinting at what to expect from the Disney Plus exclusive. When it comes to shows on the Star Wars slate, Obi Wan-Kenobi has a lot going for it. It is based on a character that spans both the original trilogy and the prequels and, arguably, the show is set at the most intriguing time of Kenobi's life, when he was in hiding.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Rumored to Feature Darth Vader's Inquisitors

With the Disney Plus Star Wars seriesObi-Wan Kenobi now filming, several rumors and details have finally begun to drip through regarding the long-awaited project, with the newest report claiming that the show will feature the live action debut of Darth Vader's Inquisitors. For those unaware, the Inquisitors are an organization of mysterious, Force-sensitive dark side agents who served the Sith-ruled Galactic Empire and are tasked with hunting down any remaining Jedi after the massacre of Order 66. While this remains a rumor for now, their inclusion would certainly fit into Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Cameo Hype Is Giving Me Flashbacks To Paul Bettany's WandaVision Mess

As the Star Wars franchise moves forward, fans remain excited about a number of upcoming projects, particularly those headed to the small screen. Obi-Wan Kenobi is definitely among those shows and, with the series having recently kicked off production, the hype is only growing. Ewan McGregor is headlining the show, as he returns to his fan-favorite role as the titular Jedi Master. While the actor can’t say much about the limited series, he did recently tease a special cameo, which is making me excited -- and giving me flashbacks to Paul Bettany’s WandaVision mess.
TV & Videosfanthatracks.com

Ewan McGregor talks Halston, Kenobi and more

He’s back as Obi-Wan in the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which the entire galaxy is excited for of course, but here Ewan McGregor talks to CBS about Kenobi and his other current projects including Netflix show Halston. The actor who rose to fame with “Trainspotting” and wielded a light saber...
Celebritieskisswtlz.com

Ewan McGregor on recreating the life, and obsessions, of “Halston”

If you were alive in the last century, you very likely saw, touched or wore something from Halston. Roy Halston Frowick was the New York hat maker who designed the pillbox Jackie Kennedy wore to her husband’s inauguration, and went on to build an international fashion brand. With friends like Andy Warhol and Liza Minelli, Halston sort of embodied what it was like to be rich and famous in disco-era New York City.
Designers & Collectionsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Halston' dresses up Ewan McGregor as the fashion icon in an era of excess

"Halston" follows the familiar rise-and-fall structure of cinematic biographies — think "Citizen Kane," only with more sex, better clothes and disco. Yet what really defines this style-over-substance miniseries, other than Ewan McGregor's no-holds-barred performance, are its insights regarding the tension between art and commerce. Spanning three decades in the designer's...
CelebritiesPopculture

Ewan McGregor Speaks out After Halston's Family Condemns New Netflix Show

Ryan Murphy's new Netflix limited series, Halston, was released on Friday, chronicling the life of fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. Ahead of the show's release, Halston's family voiced their displeasure with the depiction of the late designer after seeing a trailer for the project, and series star Ewan McGregor has spoken out in response, telling the Associated Press that the family's response was "a shame."
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

Ewan McGregor Learned to Sew for His Role In Halston

Ewan McGregor did not take the task of playing Halston lightly. In recent interviews with the Hollywood Reporter and the New York Times, McGregor shared all the ways he prepared to play the iconic designer the five-part series from Ryan Murphy, out now on Netflix. The Scottish actor sat in...