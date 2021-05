Next week, Treyarch is launching new content, including the first Main Quest in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode. There will be a new map added to Dead Ops Arcade 3, a limited-time mode called Cranked 2: No Time to Crank in Firebase Z and Die Maschine, and a new map exclusive to PlayStation. There are also some interesting additions to the large-scale Zombies mode Outbreak, which launched back in February. Along with new intel, radio transmissions, artifacts, and audio logs, apparently there is also an opportunity to go fishing.