Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado’s Haunted Central City Cemetery

If you're searching for something unique to do this summer, why not book a weekend adventure at a renowned Colorado alpaca farm?. The immersive experience gives guests one-on-one encounters with the alpacas that are currently living on the farm. During the experience, people get the chance to spend 90 minutes with these friendly, fluffy creatures, while being entertained and educated about the species along the way. Guests will get a behind the scenes look at the alpaca ranch, including its facilities and care, as well as get to interact with the animals themselves. In addition to plenty of photo opportunities, those on the tour get to participate in feeding time, by giving the un-haltered alpacas snacks straight from their hands.