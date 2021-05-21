newsbreak-logo
While Central City, Colorado is primarily known as a gambling town tucked away in the mountains, it is also home to what is known as one of the most haunted places in the state - The Central City Cemetery. Take a Virtual Tour of Colorado's Haunted Central City Cemetery. Colorado's...

AnimalsPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Hang Out at a Denver Alpaca Farm This Weekend

If you're searching for something unique to do this summer, why not book a weekend adventure at a renowned Colorado alpaca farm?. The immersive experience gives guests one-on-one encounters with the alpacas that are currently living on the farm. During the experience, people get the chance to spend 90 minutes with these friendly, fluffy creatures, while being entertained and educated about the species along the way. Guests will get a behind the scenes look at the alpaca ranch, including its facilities and care, as well as get to interact with the animals themselves. In addition to plenty of photo opportunities, those on the tour get to participate in feeding time, by giving the un-haltered alpacas snacks straight from their hands.
Boulder, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Hike with Goats Along the Gold Miners’ Trail Near Boulder

Perfect for adventure seekers, animal lovers or anywhere in between, Airbnb offers a guided hike with goats, that also gives a glimpse into Colorado's historic past. The 2.5 hour hike starts and ends at the Stage Stop cabin, located on Crane Ranch, about 20 miles west of Boulder. The cabin used to serve as a blacksmith station and dates back over 100 years.
Delta, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Look Inside: Old Grain Silo Converted Into Airbnb in Delta

Take a look inside of this old grain silo that's been converted into an Airbnb in Delta. This extremely unique Colorado Airbnb will have you feeling like Flo Rida or Dead Or Alive, because there are no corners, just round all around. The Round House in Delta is less than an hour away from Grand Junction.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Squirrel Tests Positive For Plague

A Colorado squirrel has tested positive for plague and here's what you need to know. It is not out of the ordinary for wild rodents in Colorado to have plague. The disease has been in Colorado since at least the 1940s. But, according to the Canon City Daily Record, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is warning residents to take precautions for themselves and their pets.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Glenwood Springs Fiesta Closes, GJ Location Remains Open

The past year has been extremely difficult on the restaurant industry across the nation, and now another western Colorado restaurant is having to close its doors for good. The Post Independent reports that Fiesta Guadalajara in Glenwood Springs has closed its doors because they don't have enough employees to operate the business. The restaurant's last day was May 9.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

How to Keep Your Dogs Safe from Dognappers in Colorado

Just like so many people, my dogs are part of my family. My furry family members are everything to me and while Savannah and I rescued Koda and Gypsy, we truly are the lucky ones. But there is one story that has stuck with me since last year and it had to do with a couple who had their dog stolen from them at gunpoint in Colorado. Obviously, a very traumatic experience but there are a few things you can do to keep your pets safe.
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.