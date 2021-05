When Kristin Kay Sanders and James Robert Hallam got engaged on Mother’s Day 2020, they set a heartfelt intention for their dream wedding the following year. “Due to the pandemic, we felt inspired and called to put together a wonderful love-filled weekend with all of our closest friends and family after so many people had sat at home with little company and face-to-face interaction over the last year,” James says. “We thought the wedding should provide what folks had not been able to do — get dressed up and eat tasty food while dancing to incredible music.”