Biden’s Flawed Immigration Plan and Mass Protests in Colombia

[Alejandro Chehtman is a Professor of Law at Universidad Torcuato Di Tella (Argentina) and Fellow at the Argentine National Research Council (CONICET).]. In Lawmaking under pressure Giovanni Mantilla has written an indispensable book for anyone interested in, or working on the laws of armed conflict, international legal history, and the theory of international relations (IR). The book uncovers and critically examines the process through which the international community came to regulate internal (non-international) armed conflicts. It is not common to find a book so relevant so these many different audiences, with such attention for historical detail, legal precision, and firm theoretical underpinnings. The book illuminates not only the drafting process of the laws of armed conflict, but also negotiations in international law more broadly. Instead of trying to use one big idea to theoretically account for the legal changes in international humanitarian law (IHL), Mantilla offers both a carefully situated historical reconstruction, as well as an insightful explanation of one of the key mechanisms at play in this process. This mechanism accounts not only how these rules ultimately came about, but it also accounts for many of the specific features and effects of this regulation. The book provides many insights and tells the fascinating story of how states agreed to tie their own hands, namely, sanction legally binding rules that constrained what they could do to face organized violence within their borders. I shall organize these brief comments in three vignettes, loosely connected by a perspective from the Global South (in particular from Latin America).