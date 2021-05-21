newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Biden’s Flawed Immigration Plan and Mass Protests in Colombia

By A Public Affair
wortfm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor today’s show, we go back to Latin America and discuss ongoing struggles there. First up, Aviva Chomsky talks about the problems with Biden’s immigration plan for Central America and describes the history of America’s “bipartisan push to stop migration before it reaches the U.S. border.”. Then, Jack Laun explains...

www.wortfm.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aviva Chomsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central America#State Violence#U S Support#American Revolution#Salem State University#Beacon Press#Protests#Migration#Latin American Studies#Ongoing Struggles#Roots#Today#Professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida Statecryptofinancialtimes.com

Ripples of unrest in Colombia reach Florida, home to a third of U.S. diaspora

TAMPA — Tax protests have spiraled into wide-ranging demonstrations and harsh government crackdowns in Colombia, frustrating immigrants in Tampa Bay who were seeing signs of hope for improvement in their troubled nation. Many have turned their anger toward the government of President Ivan Duque over the deaths of dozens of...
TrafficPosted by
PennLive.com

Mass transit would get $85 billion in Biden stimulus plan – a down payment on reviving American cities | Opinion

Congress now has control over what kind of commute – good, bad, awful – workers returning to offices in the U.S. will have. President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, released in March 2021, includes US$85 billion for city transit agencies to improve their systems by purchasing new buses and train cars and maintaining subway stations and tracks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden's assault on American sovereignty emulates worst flaws of European Union

As described by Christopher Caldwell in “Reflections on the Revolution in Europe,” the European Union (EU) from its inception had as a central purpose of “getting rid of inefficient economic nationalism,” but over time it evolved into a project for “getting rid of nationalism altogether.” Nationalism, however, proved too vague a concept for the Brussels bureaucrats to root out — but what they could root out was national sovereignty, and this they have done incrementally over the past 30 years.
ImmigrationPosted by
Teen Vogue

Black Immigrants Joined in Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters

Sarah Legesse identifies as Eritrean first, then African, then Black. But she understands that in the U.S., she’s Black first. She’d never thought about her race before her family left Eritrea, in 2012, for a mostly white Philadelphia suburb with a small Black community. But time and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement a year later helped her understand her place in the American racial system and her responsibility to fight for racial equity.
Advocacyiacenter.org

Colombia: Broad general strike challenges ‘narc-oligarchy’

May 23 — The general strike against anti-poor “reforms” in Colombia is finishing its fourth week. So far, every test of strength has shown popular support has grown in defiance of police and fascist murders and beatings of protesters and the threat of COVID-19, which has already killed 85,000 people.
Politicsfloridianpress.com

The China-Russia Iron Curtain Rises in Venezuela, Latin America

The new China-Russia Iron Curtain that has risen in the east continues to cast a dark shadow over American and Latin American interests, as both nations continue to strategize together over garnering more control over natural, economic, and infrastructure resources of several nations in South America. The Chinese and Russian...
Presidential Electionsouthernminn.com

Will Biden act to solve illegal immigration?

We have all heard of the crisis at our southern border. The Biden administration refers to it as an “ongoing effort.” They carefully avoid the word “crisis” now, but they certainly called it a crisis during the last administration. As a candidate, President Trump pledged to solve the problem of...
Inez, TXVictoria Advocate

AG Paxton criticizes Biden's immigration policies

INEZ — Laughter rippled through the crowd at the Inez Community Center as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was going to take up a collection plate to fund the completion of the border wall begun by former President Donald Trump. “We will pass those offering plates at the...
Politicsopiniojuris.org

Lawmaking Under Pressure Symposium: A View from Latin America

[Alejandro Chehtman is a Professor of Law at Universidad Torcuato Di Tella (Argentina) and Fellow at the Argentine National Research Council (CONICET).]. In Lawmaking under pressure Giovanni Mantilla has written an indispensable book for anyone interested in, or working on the laws of armed conflict, international legal history, and the theory of international relations (IR). The book uncovers and critically examines the process through which the international community came to regulate internal (non-international) armed conflicts. It is not common to find a book so relevant so these many different audiences, with such attention for historical detail, legal precision, and firm theoretical underpinnings. The book illuminates not only the drafting process of the laws of armed conflict, but also negotiations in international law more broadly. Instead of trying to use one big idea to theoretically account for the legal changes in international humanitarian law (IHL), Mantilla offers both a carefully situated historical reconstruction, as well as an insightful explanation of one of the key mechanisms at play in this process. This mechanism accounts not only how these rules ultimately came about, but it also accounts for many of the specific features and effects of this regulation. The book provides many insights and tells the fascinating story of how states agreed to tie their own hands, namely, sanction legally binding rules that constrained what they could do to face organized violence within their borders. I shall organize these brief comments in three vignettes, loosely connected by a perspective from the Global South (in particular from Latin America).
Presidential Electionamericasvoice.org

On Immigration, Biden Regains His Footing

Frank Sharry: “The Biden administration is back on offense”. President Biden seems to have his immigration mojo back. After a flurry of pro-immigrant policymaking in the early days of the Biden administration, the right wing media-driven “Biden border crisis” storyline hit the front pages. The “Biden border crisis” was always overblown and over-hyped, but it did slow the administration down as they focused on processing unaccompanied minors in a safe, humane and orderly way.
ProtestsPosted by
Forbes

Amid Protests And Police Violence, Colombia’s President Condemns Blockades That Have Stopped Delivery Of Food And Medicine

These are turbulent times in Colombia. Citizens of the South American nation have been protesting across the country for more than three weeks, initially in response to a proposed tax increase. There have been reports of beatings and killings of protesters by the country’s police, and some protesters have attacked members of the police themselves. Fifty eight people have died since the protests began, including 19 related to the demonstrations (one policeman and 18 protestors or bystanders), according to Human Rights Watch. The remaining deaths are still being reviewed.
Advocacyglobalvoices.org

Hacker group Anonymous leaks Colombia's police and army files amid protest crackdown

In Colombia, what started as a national strike against a tax reform proposed by the government of Iván Duque at the end of April transformed into an outcry against police violence, inequality, and poverty worsened by COVID-19. With the protests showing no signs of stalling, in late April and early May, the hacktivist group Anonymous joined the fray by leaking thousands of classified police, military, and government documents.
Chicago, ILdepauliaonline.com

Protests, police brutality erupt in Colombia

Like many other DePaul students, Juliana Zanubi deals with distractions while doing Zoom classes from home. However, rather than typical distractions like noise from siblings or the lure of a comfortable bed, when sitting in class, Zanubi, a sophomore, hears military helicopters, rumbling tanks and, often, screams. For the past...
Protestsworldpoliticsreview.com

The Israel-Hamas War and Colombia’s Social Protests

This is the web version of our subscriber-only Weekly Wrap-Up newsletter, which uses relevant WPR coverage to provide background and context to the week’s top stories. Subscribe to receive it by email every Saturday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.