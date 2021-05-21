WMC Virtual Music Showcase Day 2 - Watch This Incredible Alien Rave Now
As WMC Virtual moves into Day 2 for the main portion of its Music Showcase on 5th Dimension, things are getting a little futuristic, ok a LOT futuristic. The VRJAM/5th Dimension crew are streaming live in their virtual world with dancing avatars powered by AI and a real-life DJ that looks something like a hologram. There are even a few Red Bull fridges to keep the alien life forms and space smugglers fueled up.www.magneticmag.com