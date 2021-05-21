WMC Virtual Music Showcase Day 2 - Watch This Incredible Alien Rave Now

Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, Lost Frequencies, Kölsch, Headhunterz, Mind Against, and more are set to play Tomorrowland Around The World 2021. After a stunning debut edition last summer and a massive New Year’s Eve show, Tomorrowland has proven that they can create magic beyond the physical realm by dominating the digital one as well. To do this, they launced Tomorrowland Around The World and created the virtual island of Pāpiliōnem for the People of Tomorrow to explore. It was a memorable and refreshing experience for dance music lovers near and far who were stuck in quarantine during the pandemic.