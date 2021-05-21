Early automobiles had profound impact on women's fashion

I am a local Newporter who has had the opportunity to visit many of the beautiful beaches in Newport and Middletown. My family went to Third Beach when I was young and eventually my parents wound up going to Easton’s Beach as they aged. My experience with the beach from a young age until the present has brought me nothing but joy and happiness. The year of COVID-19 took that away from many people for a while, but now we are finally seeing that the beaches will be opening.