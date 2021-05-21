Early automobiles had profound impact on women's fashion
Audrain Museum, Newport Historical Society collaborate on new exhibit. The Gilded Age swells who summered in Newport during the late 19th and early 20th centuries left a legacy of fine houses with which we’re all familiar. But their stylistic influence didn’t end there. Those bon vivants also introduced Newport to the latest fashions of the day, from Parisian haute couture to the ready-made apparel of top American designers and department stores.www.newportri.com