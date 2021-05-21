newsbreak-logo
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County jury convicts Ansonville man of robbery, burglary

By Staff Report
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

SALISBURY — Following a four-day jury trial, Lamorris William Rivers of Ansonville was convicted this week of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony first degree burglary in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court. Following the jury’s verdicts, Judge Jonathan W. Perry sentenced Rivers to two consecutive sentences of a...

