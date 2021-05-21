What To Expect From The Influx Of Women On California’s Corporate Boards

As a result of a 2018 state law, California has dramatically increased the number of women on its corporate boards. California Senate Bill 826 requires each publicly held company in California to have at least one woman on its board of directors for boards with fewer than five members, at least two women for five-member boards, and three female directors on boards of six or more by the end of 2021. As we near the deadline, here’s what we can expect from this influx of women into powerful corporate roles.