How MIT Shares Its Course Materials With The World, For Free
Krishna Rajagopal is a professor of theoretical physics at MIT who studies the very first moments of the newborn Universe. Since 2017, he has been MIT’s Dean for Digital Learning, leading MIT OpenCourseWare (OCW), a free publication of MIT courses and materials, open to the public around the globe. This year, MIT OCW celebrates its 20th anniversary, presenting a collection of materials from 2,500 courses led by 1,700 faculty members.www.forbes.com