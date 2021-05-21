newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

How MIT Shares Its Course Materials With The World, For Free

By Julia Brodsky
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Krishna Rajagopal is a professor of theoretical physics at MIT who studies the very first moments of the newborn Universe. Since 2017, he has been MIT’s Dean for Digital Learning, leading MIT OpenCourseWare (OCW), a free publication of MIT courses and materials, open to the public around the globe. This year, MIT OCW celebrates its 20th anniversary, presenting a collection of materials from 2,500 courses led by 1,700 faculty members.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

191K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mit Opencourseware#Mobile#Natural Materials#Theoretical Physics#Online Students#Computing#Dean For Digital Learning#Mit Ocw#Chalk Radio#Edx#Ocw Youtube#Mit Virtual Courses#Mit Opencourseware#Instructor Insights#Faculty Members#Ocw Educator#Lecture Videos#Management Systems#Ocw Users#Professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Podcast
Related
Cambridge, MAmit.edu

Predictive Multiscale Materials Design Course at MIT

“Predictive Multiscale Materials Design” (http://professional.mit.edu/programs/short-programs/multiscale-materials-design, June 21-25, 2021). MIT postdoctoral associates and MIT staff can attend for free using the Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) and you will earn an MIT certificate! It’s a really fun course and it gets rave reviews from participants every year. MIT Predictive Multiscale Materials Design...
Ithaca, NYEurekAlert

Grant to accelerate AI materials discovery for emissions-free driving

ITHACA, N.Y. - Cornell University is partnering in a $36 million grant from the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) for its Accelerated Materials Design and Discovery (AMDD) collaborative university research program, which seeks to use artificial intelligence to discover new materials that could help achieve emissions-free driving. Carla Gomes, the Ronald...
Chemistrymit.edu

MIT turns “magic” material into versatile electronic devices

MIT researchers and colleagues have turned a “magic” material composed of atomically thin layers of carbon into three useful electronic devices. Normally, such devices, all key to the quantum electronics industry, are created using a variety of materials that require multiple fabrication steps. The MIT approach automatically solves a variety of problems associated with those more complicated processes.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Nine Faculty Projects Selected for Course Materials Conversion Funding

Nine new projects were selected for the Spring 2021 semester's Open Educational Resources Course Materials Conversion program and will receive funding from the U of A's Open Educational Resources Team and Campus Advisory Group. For the first time, the Associated Student Government has also contributed to this endeavor. "We are...
CollegesMySanAntonio

Defend a thesis: the best free courses

If you find yourself on the difficult mission of defending a thesis , then you have come to the right place. I am not going to lie to you, support or argue a thesis is a real challenge, mainly to our emotions. And there is nothing more intimidating than facing a jury that will undoubtedly question to the millimeter all the work you have been doing in recent months.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
Hacker Noon

Learn C# Programming Course for Free

In this C# programming course, you will learn what is c#, why we need it? and topics to learn in C# with examples. C# (pronounced as “C Sharp”) is a simple, modern, object-oriented, and type-safe programming language. C# language has its roots in C languages such as C, C++, and it is mostly similar to Java programming.
Computerstechgig.com

IIT Madras offering free online course for engineers on Data Science

IIT Madras has rolled out applications for the engineers that want to dive deeper into Data Science. IIT Madras has opened the application for the learners to join in the free online course on Data Science. The engineers, postgraduate, and undergraduate students in. Data Science. , Computer Science & Engineering,...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Teach with Chrome: A free online Chromebook course for Teachers

I have enjoyed participating in EDU week here at Chrome Unboxed! I firmly believe that ChromeOS and the web are the best platforms for teaching and learning. I share tips and strategies for teaching with Chromebooks over on my blog and podcast. I have a special surprise to wrap up...
NFLPhys.org

Contact-free nanoscopy concept shows potential for investigating conductivity of materials

A team of physicists from Germany, the .S. and the U.K. managed to observe the motion of electrons from one atomically thin layer into an adjacent one with nanoscale spatial resolution. The new contact-free nanoscopy concept, which shows great potential for investigations into conducting, nonconducting and superconducting materials, will be introduced in the new volume of the science journal Nature Photonics.
EconomySFGate

MIT Sloan Expands Entrepreneurial Education with New Executive Course

‘Strategy for Startups: From Idea to Impact’ guides entrepreneurs to translate their ideas into reality. MIT Sloan Executive Education announced today a course built on an emerging body of work at MIT that moves beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to start-ups. Led by Scott Stern, the David Sarnoff Professor of Management, and Erin L. Scott, Senior Lecturer of Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Strategic Management at MIT Sloan, ‘Strategy for Startups: From Idea to Impact’ is designed for innovation-driven, growth-oriented startups and focuses on the key choices that founders face as they start and scale their business. The inaugural session of the course will run June 3–4, 2021.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Microchip puts its courses on-line

Microchip is offering on-line courses for engineers. Built around company products and under the umbrella of ‘Microchip University’, the courses and webcasts cover a range “diverse embedded design topics ranging from C programming to cryptography”, said the company. “Courses offer best practices for implementing a wide variety of systems such as the IoT, communication protocols like Bluetooth, USB and CAN, plus bootloaders and high-speed data analysis using FPGAs.”
Collegesopenculture.com

The Foundations of Positive Psychology: Free Courses from the University of Pennsylvania

From Martin Seligman and the University of Pennsylvania comes The Foundations of Positive Psychology Specialization–a series of four courses that provides an introduction to key theories and research in the field of positive psychology. The individual courses include:. Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science (taught by Martin E.P....
InternetCanyon News

How Online Courses Can Help Your Career

UNITED STATES—If you’re in a career rut and are unsure of what to do next, why not consider taking an online course to progress your role or move into a new area? Online courses come in a variety of lengths, commitments, prices and topics, and can offer the perfect learning option for you. They’re often designed to fit around your existing job or other commitments, meaning you can build your skillset while still working. They’re a popular option due to their flexibility, as many people enjoy the opportunity to take control of their own schedule and learning environment. Whether you are wanting to change careers or boost your current one, here are a few of the ways in which an online course could help your career.
Coding & Programminglinux.com

Free Course Explores WebAssembly Modules from the Cloud to the Edge

With our world being increasingly driven by apps and the microservices that support them, adoption of WebAssembly (Wasm) continues to accelerate. WebAssembly is a stack-based virtual machine that can greatly improve the performance and capabilities of websites and, despite the name, nearly any other kind of non-web platform you can imagine.
Educationceoworld.biz

Top Selling Online Courses In The World

Since when the pandemic has hit us, online courses have been a go-to thing for everyone. Every individual has been enhancing or getting their skills amplified. Online courses can be of different duration as well as different fees the duration generally from 3 months to 1 year. These certification courses provide learning at the comfort of your home and you can also opt for these whilst you are working.
Internetcampustechnology.com

Free Workshop Addresses Equity in Digital Learning

Every Learner Everywhere, a network of organizations focused on education technologies, teaching practices and support services for blended and online learning environments, is offering a free virtual workshop on the topic of equity in digital learning. The eight-week course, titled Educational Equity Through Digital Learning, is open to all faculty with priority given to those in adjunct and non-tenured positions.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Crystal Delta Empowers Educators To Deliver Web-Like Online Learning Experiences In Blackboard

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Delta has recently launched Loree for Blackboard to support educators in improving the learning experience through simplified course design and editing. Loree ( the course design tool) is now available for integration with Blackboard. It is the only tool of its kind available for Blackboard learning management systems (LMS) and has been widely adopted by Canvas and Brightspace customers globally.
Sciencephennd.org

Sustainability in Materials Science Research for the Classroom and Beyond for Educators – Jun 4

SUSTAINABILITY IN MATERIALS SCIENCE RESEARCH FOR THE CLASSROOM AND BEYOND, JULY 19-30, 2021, AT-HOME & ONLINE VIA ZOOM, $2000 stipend & $500 for classroom materials/supplies. The topic of “sustainability” includes a mindset, skills, behaviors, and systems approach that should be considered from every vantage point. What does “sustainability” mean from the perspective of middle and high school science education and, in particular, the science classroom and laboratory? How does the field of materials science play a role in both the broad and narrow implications of sustainability? Since materials science itself is an integrated combination of many traditional disciplines across the physical sciences and engineering fields, it lends itself well to the exploration of sustainability-related concepts, applications, and broader societal impacts.