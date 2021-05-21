How MIT Shares Its Course Materials With The World, For Free

UNITED STATES—If you’re in a career rut and are unsure of what to do next, why not consider taking an online course to progress your role or move into a new area? Online courses come in a variety of lengths, commitments, prices and topics, and can offer the perfect learning option for you. They’re often designed to fit around your existing job or other commitments, meaning you can build your skillset while still working. They’re a popular option due to their flexibility, as many people enjoy the opportunity to take control of their own schedule and learning environment. Whether you are wanting to change careers or boost your current one, here are a few of the ways in which an online course could help your career.