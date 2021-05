JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been sentenced to death three separate times over 13 years should not have his sentence overturned, the Florida Supreme Court ruled. Attorneys for Randall Deviney sought to overturn his sentence based on five claims, including their assertion that the trial court judge should have allowed two death-biased jurors to be stricken for cause, and that Deviney should not have been subject to the death penalty since he was 18 at the time of the crime.