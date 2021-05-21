Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

EP Review: Cameo Blush - Lucky

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon-based producer Cameo Blush has released his new EP Lucky on Ross From Friends’ Scarlet Tiger label. The three-tracker is packed with tunes designed for us to dance again. John Dunk launched the Cameo Blush project in 2019 and it is really starting to take shape with Lucky. The EP...

www.magneticmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: The Devil Wears Prada – ZII EP

Metalcore band, The Devil Wears Prada, has been creating metal music since 2005, and recently, the band released their latest, ZII EP. The music is phenomenal; Mike Hranica’s strong vocals bring authority every time he screams out the lyrics. Jeremy DePoyster’s guitar playing and vocals give insanity to each track while Mason Nagy’s bass guitar skills rumble with soul-shaking sound. Kyle Sipress’s guitar playing surges each tune with heavy riffs with Jonathan Gering’s keys and synthesizers giving each piece a kicking harmonic noise, and the drum playing from Guiseppe Capolupo gives each tune a punch of jaw-dropping drum beats. The Devil Wears Prada have their feet on the gas pedal, and fans will not be disappointed.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: The Record Company – Side Project EP

Another day, another covers album, this time from The Record Company, one of the more interesting acts in the overexposed genre of blues-rock that has been eaten alive by the media and watered down to be used for advertisements and end-of-episode montages. They’ve got a good mix of driving songs and classic, waltzing tempo slow burns, and their command of richer instrumentation like pianos and pedal steel gives them more interesting texture than a lot of their peers. The Side Project EP is actually their second cover EP, released nine years after the simply titled Covers Ep, and it’s got a similar blend of slightly-too-obvious choices from their obvious influences and strange forays into other genres like rap-rock. Sadly, many of these songs start strong yet fail to keep up their momentum with interesting sounds that they are definitely capable of.
Musicmagneticmag.com

EP Review: Cloudsteppers - The Limit

Toronto-based producers Ciel and Dan Only have released a new EP today as Cloudsteppers. The two first met in late 2019 to make music. Ciel brought her Korg ESX-1 sampler to compliment Dan Only's vintage synths and samplers that netted two of the tracks on the EP titled The Limit. They then finished the EP during the summer of 2020, when lockdown restrictions eased up slightly.
Musicghostcultmag.com

EP REVIEW: Rhapsody Of Fire – I’ll Be Your Hero

Before getting to the bigger business of their next full-length studio album, Glory For Salvation (AFM Records), scheduled for release later this year, Italian quintet Rhapsody of Fire provides a little taster with new eight-track EP, I’ll Be Your Hero (AFM Records). The only song here to be included from...
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Rodrigo y Gabriela – The Jazz EP

A cover-filled EP with a chance to expand their sound. Flamenco and heavy metal are two subgenres of music that seldom are seen next to each other. The movies Pirates of the Caribbean and Puss in Boots don’t seem to have much of a connection with one another. Instrumentalists and Grammy awards are rarely seen in the same place together. What comes at the intersection of these contrasts? Rodrigo y Gabriela. Rodrigo y Gabriela is a flamenco and heavy metal-influenced group known for multiple Grammy-nominated and winning albums, as well as being integral to the soundtracks for the movies mentioned before. This group represents the conflict of modern music. Talented musicians fall through the cracks for uninspired bubblegum pop singers to grow. Rodrigo y Gabriela is one such type of crack-falling artist, though their music reflects honesty and intentionality that is hard to find in a typical Grammy-winning artist. In their new project, The Jazz EP, the couple gives their take on three different songs from three different eras and genres.
Beauty & Fashionlive4ever.uk.com

Review: The Lounge Society – Silk For The Starving EP

Earlier in the year music fans were treated to a glut of albums that were delayed because of the pandemic. We are now in the second wave (if you will) of lockdown albums; those recorded during that awful period, with a third wave of albums in a few months that will be joyously uplifting as we (hopefully) sample freedoms that we once took for granted.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Paper Citizen - Wandering Ghost EP review

On her poignant and prismatic third EP as Paper Citizen, Claire Gohst delivers a riveting slate of bold, punchy alt-rock hooks slathered in overdrive, soaring and impassioned singing that tears through the mix with electrifying aplomb, and even a slither of dreamy, weathered acoustic folk balladry. Despite running just short...
Musicskullsnbones.com

Sojourner: “Perennial” EP Review

Born and raised in Rhode Island, I have loved heavy metal and rock since attending my first concert at 5 years old. I also enjoy drumming. It’s always good to venture out to realms unknown, and while atmospheric black metal is not a genre that I visit often, Sojourner is always enjoyable.
Rock MusicNME

SCALPING – ‘FLOOD’ EP review: the dancefloor and moshpit collide

Dance and rock have been combined many times over the years, but seldom with thudding intensity like that of SCALPING. “People play dance music with live instruments,” multi-instrumentalist Alex Hill told NME last year, “but I think often when it’s done, it’s not dark or heavy – it’s fun and colourful and bouncy. We wanted to do it and make it dark.” Across a host of hype-building early singles and this, their debut EP, the Bristol band go as dark as you can get.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Hubert Lenoir enlists Mac DeMarco & Kirin J Callinan for “Secret” from upcoming album

French-Canadian dynamo and BV SXSW day party show-stealer Hubert Lenoir is finally following up his Polaris nominated Darlène with a new album, Musique Directe, which will be out this fall via Worse/Terrible Records and Simone Records. Where Darlène was fairly rock-oriented, Musique Directe explores R&B and incorporates recordings Hubert made with his iPhone.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Bob Dylan announces livestreamed concert, “Shadow Kingdom”

Concert announcements are in full swing with the country reopening from COVID, but livestreams are still happening, too, and Bob Dylan has just announced one. It's called "Shadow Kingdom," and according to the description, it will "showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive body of work created especially for this event." It airs on July 18 at 5 PM ET, and will be available to watch again until July 21 at 2:59 AM ET. Tickets are on sale now.
MusicYour EDM

ADE 2021 Reveals First Wave of Guest Speakers deadmau5, Don Diablo & More

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is moving forward as planned in 2021, having just rolled out an initial list of conference speakers — deadmau5, Don Diablo and more. Newly announced speakers include Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and his business partner Dean Wilson, as well as artist and futurist Don Diablo. Plus, Mixcloud CEO and co-founder Nico Perez, IMPALA chair Helen Smith, musical duo and internet phenomenon Zaena x Jason Maek and AR/VR expert Cortney Harding.
Musicedmidentity.com

Folamour Stuns on Groovy New Album ‘The Journey’

Folamour takes listeners on a trip down nostalgia lane with the release of his disco-infused album, The Journey on his label FHUO. After releasing his mixtape, French producer Folamour found himself gaining more and more attention for his unique production style. However, he really made a name for himself worldwide after his 2017 debut album, Umami. He has consistently wowed audiences with his sophomore LP Ordinary Drugs, remixes for Tony Allen and Nightmares on Wax, and unforgettable live performances. Now, Folamour charms once again with a brand new album, The Journey.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AT THE GATES Releases Another New Song, 'The Fall Into Time'

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released the third single off their upcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being", which will arrive on July 2 via Century Media Records. The music video for the track "The Fall Into Time", directed by longtime AT THE GATES collaborator Costin Chioreanu of Twilight13Media (ARCH ENEMY, GRAVE, BORKNAGAR), can be seen below.
Musicthenocturnaltimes.com

Shingo Nakamura Delivers Anticipated Album ‘Glow’ on Monstercat

Progressive house tastemaker and producer Shingo Nakamura released his highly anticipated third album, Glow, via Monstercat. The project arrives with eleven original songs and nine extended mixes, embodying the weightless yet powerful sound design and euphoric melodies that Shingo is known for. Glow is a stunning representation of unification with the sound design making the entire body of work feel as though it were one long progressive song. The album features nature sounds and various sonic complexities with keys, pads, synths, and drums showcasing the attention to production detail every song features.
Musicearmilk.com

Smoko Ono and Corinne Bailey Rae dish on new single "You Are"

If you’ve never listened to a Smoko Ono track, you may want to reconsider. The Chicago native is responsible for music from some of the Windy City’s notable artists including Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Joey Purp. Outside of his hometown, he’s collaborated with YBN Cordae, Denzel Curry, Meg Thee Stallion, and many more. Gearing up for his late-summer album, Smoko Ono has brought out Corinne Bailey Rae and LA-based neo-soul artist, UMI for his new single “You Are”. The laidback R&B cut features electric guitar riffs performed by Canadian singer, Daniel Caesar, and moody instrumentation, creating the perfect canvas for Rae and UMI to float over. To celebrate his latest single, Smoko and Rae teamed up to dish about the new single.
Musicedmidentity.com

Masters At Work Remix Joseph Capriati’s “Love Changed Me”

Masters At Work continues to impress the house music scene with remixes of “Love Changed Me” off Joseph Capriati’s Metamorfosi. Louie Vega and Kenny Dope are legends in house music and have had an outstanding impact on the genre. Both artists began their work in the ’80s and are incredible on their own rights, but even more so when they collab. Since the early ’90s, both powerhouses have come together under the alias Masters At Work, producing some of the genres’ most beloved tracks and remixes such as “See-Line Woman,” “To Be In Love,” and “Brighter Days.”
Musicpapermag.com

Pros of Sound: Lucky Daye

This article is a sponsored collaboration between Samsung and PAPER. If you've heard one of Lucky Daye's songs — even for just a moment or two — you know what it's like to be inside his world. Some pop stars serve pure concept and others serve pure spectacle, but Daye is a thoroughly modern singer made in the mold of some of our oldest, most timeless stars. He serves pure, distilled R&B vision and nothing less. "All I want to do and all I want to feel while I'm doing this is [to exhibit my creative world]," he says. "It's not about anything outside that, really."
Music2dopeboyz.com

Rejjie Snow Teams With Tinashe & grouptherapy For “Disco Pantz” Single

With his forthcoming album, Baw Baw Black Sheep, out July 9th, Rejjie Snow follows up his collaboration with Snoh Aalegra by teaming with another popular songstress: Tinashe. Also featuring grouptherapy, the three put on their “Disco Pantz” for this two-step-ready groove. “I approached it lightheartedly from the point of view of making a short film through music,” Snow explains about the forthcoming album. “I always loved Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. I watch it all the time. I thought of Baw Baw BlackSheep like a soundtrack to it. I put the movie on with my album, and they synced up perfectly. I tried to tap into all of these feelings. The music is really colorful, and the lyrics are often happy, because that was my state of mind.”