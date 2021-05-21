New Marvel Legends Captain America Exclusive Figure Has a Better Beard
Hasbro is basically releasing a new Marvel Legends figure based on the the films of The Infinity Saga every other day at this point. In fact, this Captain America figure from Avengers: Infinity War is the second released today behind the Iron Monger and Obadiah Stane 2-Pack. However this figure is extra special thanks to Cap's sweet beard upgrade and the fact that it's a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order here for $26.49 while it lasts.comicbook.com