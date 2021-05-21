newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

New Marvel Legends Captain America Exclusive Figure Has a Better Beard

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro is basically releasing a new Marvel Legends figure based on the the films of The Infinity Saga every other day at this point. In fact, this Captain America figure from Avengers: Infinity War is the second released today behind the Iron Monger and Obadiah Stane 2-Pack. However this figure is extra special thanks to Cap's sweet beard upgrade and the fact that it's a Walmart exclusive that you can pre-order here for $26.49 while it lasts.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard#Captain America#Avengers#Original Films#Series Premiere#Infinity War#The Winter Soldier#Wandavision#Loki#Marvel Legends Figures#Exclusive#Pre Order#Pre Order Details#Accessories#Interchangeable Hands#Obadiah Stane 2 Pack#Today#Winter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Comics
News Break
eBay
News Break
Movies
News Break
Walmart
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

That's not very Captain America! Marvel actor Anthony Mackie recalls 'horrifying' pigeon attack in Sydney which left him terrified to ever return to Australia

He was finally declared as the new Captain America during the last episode of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier last month. But on Monday, actor Anthony Mackie sounded anything like his superhero character as he recalled a 'horrifying' incident in Sydney which has left him terrified to return to Australia again.
Comicscomic-watch.com

SNEAK PEEK: Preview of MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA #29

Following the events of Captain America #28, this sneak peek of CAPTAIN AMERICA #29 is the penultimate issue to of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ landmark run and end of this series starring the star-spangled Avenger…. Captain America #29. ALL DIE YOUNG. As ALL DIE YOUNG races to its climax, Cap faces overwhelming...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's Falcon and Winter Soldier Creator Reveals Sam Wilson’s Conflict in Captain America 4

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman reveals the conflict facing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Marvel's Captain America 4: being a star-spangled superhero who's not a Super Soldier. Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) grapple with a recreated Super Soldier Serum let loose in the Marvel Studios original series, where an eventually enhanced John Walker (Wyatt Russell) proves to be no replacement for a retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). When Sam soars into action as the all-new Captain America in the series finale — taking flight on Vibranium wings gifted to him by Wakanda — it's without any serum's man-made superhuman abilities.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Muppets Beaker and Bunsen Get DST Exclusive Figures For SDCC

San Diego Comic Con 2021 is about to get a little wacky and explosive as The Muppets are getting an exclusive figure release from Diamond Select Toys. Beaker and Bunson are back and creating some chaos in the lab with this limited edition figure set. Coming in at only 3000 pieces, The Muppets fans will be able to obtain these hilarious Muppets with a new explosive deco design. Both Beaker and Bunson will be fully articulated and will come in a full-color window box showing off their chaotic exploits.
Moviesthedirect.com

Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Jokes About New Marvel Contract

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive second half of 2021, which will have an early kick-off on Disney+ with Loki in June and then an official start in theaters in July with Black Widow. Before these premieres, the comic book movie juggernaut has time to reap the fruits of its labor from the franchise's first two entries of 2021, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
ComicsTheHDRoom

Massive 13″ Marvel Legends Surtur Figure Pre-Order is Live

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The demon Surtur is joining Hasbro’s Marvel Legends 6″ action figure line this summer. But Surtur wouldn’t look right at 6″, so Hasbro has scaled this guy up to a whopping 13″ tall so he’s ready to give Thor a run for his money.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Disney Commits to 45-Day Window of Theatrical Exclusivity for Free Guy, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Following Disney’s announcement earlier today that Jungle Cruise will be released day-and-date in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 30, 2021, CEO Bob Chapek shared in a call with investors that 20th Century’s Free Guy and Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will both receive 45 days of theatrical exclusivity before heading to the streaming platform.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi’ To Release Exclusively In Theaters

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will release exclusively in theaters. Last year the outbreak of Covid-19 in the United States forced the film industry to rethink the way it did business and how it released its products to audiences. Many studios opted to delay their film while several others used various streaming services to release them instead. While not as extreme as Warner Bros. has been with its films, Disney opted to release several of its own movies on its own streaming service Disney Plus. Several of the company’s higher-profile blockbusters, like Black Widow, were only made available through the streaming service’s premier access but now that practice may be coming to an end.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

If Anthony Mackie Has His Way He’ll Play Captain America A Lot Longer Than Chris Evans

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four started off with bang thanks to shows on Disney+ like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. That series saw Anthony Mackie rise as the next Captain America, and it sounds like he’s hoping to wield the shield for even longer than Chris Evans.
Entertainmentpiratesandprincesses.net

New Marvel Legends Figures Include Rescue and Happy Hogan!

It’s hard to believe that the MCU that we spent years watching has come to an end. Sure, there are more phases to come, but everything that culminated by Endgame made comic book movies the billion-dollar genre they are today. For better or worse, Marvel and Disney changed everything when it came to how comics were adapted to film.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Captain America Anthony Mackie Said He Didn't Think Marvel Could Work For a TV Series

Anthony Mackie had some doubts about whether Marvel would be able to translate to a TV series. He also won Best Hero at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The new Captain America is already bringing home the hardware. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier managed to deliver big ratings for Marvel Studios and pass the torch to Sam Wilson in the process. However, that was far from a sure thing as audiences had a sort of puzzled response to WandaVision. After the first few weeks, the anticipation built to a crescendo and it was like the old days once again. Some of the same momentum marked The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s run too. By the end, everyone was clamoring for the finale and Mackie’s debut as the new Captain America. Check out what he had to say to Variety down below:
Spoilersdigitalspy.com

Best Marvel Funko Pop figures

MCU spoilers, including for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, follow below. (Yes, you may be spoiled by a toy!) With cinemas reopening and Black Widow finally imminent, along with the upcoming debut of Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ spin-off Loki, Marvel's Phase 4 continues gathering pace. The MCU's mightiest...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Legends Monday Reveals: Thor Ragnarok Surtur

Marvel Legends collectors are getting pretty used to these Monday afternoon drops, especially the MCU ones. There are a lot to keep up with lately, and yet again today, we have another. This one is massive though, BAF size really. We have a 13 inch version of Surtur, from Thor: Ragnarok. This behemoth wil come with swappable hands and his broadsword, and is made of cool translucent orange and yellow plastic. This is going to be a massive addition to all Marvel Legends collections for sure. You can check him out in package and loose down below.
Elkhart, INElkhart Truth

80 years of Captain America celebrated in Elkhart

ELKHART — It's no surprise that the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum is buzzing when it's time to celebrate Captain America's 80th anniversary. After all, here's the guy who punched Adolf Hitler on the cover of his very first comic book in 1941 and who has fought for American values and humankind ever since.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Legends Iron Man Mark 3 Infinity Saga Figure Is On Sale Now

Hasbro isn't wasting time diving into their Marvel Legends MCU Infinity Saga figure series. In the last two weeks they've launched a Quicksilver figure from Avengers: Age of Ultron, an Iron Man Mark 85 vs Thanos 2-Pack from Avengers: Endgame, and an Odin figure from Thor. Now they're adding to the lineup with an Iron Man Mark III figure from the 2008 film Iron Man.
Moviesnerdist.com

Jon Favreau Becomes a Marvel Legends 6-Inch Figure at Last

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line of collectible 6″ action figures continues to roll out amazingly detailed toys based on characters from the comics and the MCU. Their latest wave continues to focus on The Infinity Saga, which is basically what we now call the first 23 Marvel Studios films. All the...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Captain America 4: Sam Wilson’s major challenges as new Cap revealed

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s creator discusses what Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson could be up against in Captain America 4. Anthony Mackie’s beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Sam Wilson, followed in the footsteps of his comic book counterpart in Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by claiming the mantle of Captain America.