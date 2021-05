The Arizona Cardinals 2021 schedule, along with the rest of the NFL’s, was released on Wednesday 12 May. Beginning with a Week 1 match-up against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday September 12, the Cardinals go on to play one of the toughest schedules in the NFL. I can call it ‘tough’ because not only do they live in arguably the most competitive division in the league, the first half of their schedule sees them playing a series of 2020 playoff teams, teams that underachieved last year, and young teams with a spark under them.