newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

EP Review: Burial - Chemz / Dolphinz

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some delays to help line up the physical and digital releases, Burial has released the b-side “Dolphinz” to his new EP Chemz / Dolphinz. The track starts out spooky and slow, like dolphins having a chat in the ocean. It continues to be a slow, ambient burner for the next few minutes, before it becomes dark and haunting again. The ending suddenly takes us above ground with the sound of rustling leaves, insects and birds near a body of water as a woman gives some interesting info on dolphins.

www.magneticmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Insects#Chemz Dolphinz#Hyperdub#Releases#Review#Spooky#December#Love#Garage#Leaves#Dolphins#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicedmsauce.com

Johnny Jenre – Nightmare EP

Nightmare EP is rising artist Johnny Jenre’s debut project featuring 2 peak-intensity self titled ‘speed-house' originals, out now through on Haus of Panda. The recently-formed label is a partner imprint to Brooklyn Fire, an established and successful label owned by a house hold name to many, Tommie Sunshine. John Gonzalez is the man behind Johnny Jenre. Producing since 2009/2010 and being extremely detailed in the releases he commits himself to, he revels in the overflow of creativity that comes to him in the studio, thus translating the energy into high quality work for the world to hear. Now going all in on Johnny Jenre and sharing the heavy monstrosity that is Nightmare EP, “Night Terror,” and “Jagged,” have started to turn some heads around the industry and is a very impressive debut drop Check out a quote from JJ below and under that stream his Nightmare EP via Haus of Panda!
MusicKerrang

EP review: Seeyouspacecowboy / If I Die First – A Sure Disaster

Split releases are strange beasts, with the right pairing of bands often making for a great record that is more than just a couple of random acts slammed together. In teaming up, self-styled ​‘sasscore’ merchants SeeYouSpaceCowboy and post-hardcore crew If I Die First have played it safe, their sounds complimentary, and the format brings out the best in both of them. Throwing a twist into the mix, they also collaborate on the middle of the five tracks contained here, making for something unique for fans of the two bands.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Album Premiere: A Haunting EP by Ghosttail

From the smog-tinged haze of Los Angeles comes the debut EP of the dreamy duo Ghosttail. Entitled A Haunting, the record releases today, May 14th. Big Takeover is pleased to host the atmospheric EP premiere in its entirety. Musically the release harks back to the sounds of bands like The...
Musicmixmag.net

​Burial releases new track ‘Dolphinz’

Now almost six months since Burial released his last single ‘Chemz’, the long-awaited B-side ‘Dolphinz’ has dropped today. The British dubstep producer released the track via Kode 9’s Hyperdub label today after much anticipation, announcing the two-track EP back in December 2020. After putting out the 90s rave fuelled ‘Chemz’, fans have been waiting for the B-side banger ever since.
ComputersSynthtopia

Sinevibes Intros Revelation Sound Library For The Korg Prologue

Sinevibes developer Artemiy Pavlov is best known as a developer of audio effects for macOS, and of custom oscillators and effects for the Korg Prologue, Minilogue XD and NTS-1. His latest release, though, is Revelation, a sound library for Korg Prologue. Unlike his previous releases that extend the Prologue’s synth...
MusicEDMTunes

Parra for Cuva – Her Entrance (Innellea’s Interstellar Remix)

You’ve heard of remixes but Innellea is bringing us an interstellar remix of Parra for Cuva’s track ‘Her Entrance‘. This is a galactic rendition of the original that adapts a mysterious mood with dynamic hi-hats and a driving bass line. With organic, mystical sounds, this is an interpretation like no other.
Musicedmidentity.com

E.VAX Returns with “Rabindra” Music Video

Evan Mast is an audio-visual mastermind who is also half of Ratatat, and he’s unveiled a beautiful music video for his new tune “Rabindra.”. Over the last few years, Ratatat member Evan Mast, known professionally as E.VAX, has spent time producing in Wyoming with Kayne West on “Selah,” and rejoined him and Kid Cudi to help bring “Reborn” from their Kids See Ghost album to life. Now, the long wait for new tunes from him is over refurbished his sound and purpose through his craft to reemerge with a new tune dubbed “Rabrindra” on Because Music.
Musicedmidentity.com

Pendulum Teases Forthcoming ‘Elemental’ EP

Pendulum teases that new music is on the way with details on their forthcoming, four-track EP, Elemental, that’s due out this summer. There’s no doubt Australian drum and bass band Pendulum is one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time. Since first stepping onto the scene in 2002, their massive success has led them to headline some of the biggest festivals and stages in the world as well as earning platinum status on multiple albums. With their exceptional style of genre-blending hard-rock and bass music, Pendulum is back with bigger and better than ever tracks ready to take mainstage once again, proving they are no stranger to taking risks.
mxdwn.com

Burial Uncovers Atsmospheric New Song “Dolphinz”

Iconic electronic music producer Burial has released a new single called “Dolphinz,” which is accompanied by the track “Chemz,” on a new split vinyl EP. Both tracks are currently available on Bandcamp. “Dolphinz” is a nine-minute long ambient affair, opening up with whispered vocals before slowly transitioning into a a...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

AFTER THE BURIAL In The Studio

Looks like After The Burial is in the studio recording the follow-up to their 2019 album Evergreen. The band is recording with Will Putney (A Day To Remember, The Ghost Inside, Body Count, etc.) at Putney's own Graphic Nature Audio. No word on how far along After The Burial is...
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: LWTHR’s synth-dom ‘Home’

LWTHR’s Home is an album that is full of dreamy drifts of warm sound, lovingly crafted melodies and spans a broad range of synth tones, timbres and textures that paint rich aural imagery in the mind of the listener. The first element that I feel makes Home work well is...
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'

Superlove have announced their new EP, '...but for the moment'. The record is due for release on 18th June via Rude Records, preceded by the single 'btw i adore you'. "'btw! i adore u' is a song that came about so quickly for us," the band explain, "it combines our love for pop music and heavy music in a ways that we’ve wanted to by putting no limitations on anything, an “anything goes” thought process was behind it. We grew up with the sounds of very early 2000’s style of production and melody so to reference that in the track was really fun too."
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

PREMIERE | Esseks Drops Spooky Second Single “Boss Lair” Off Upcoming LP

Brooklyn-based electronic producer and illustrator, Esseks, is a force to be reckoned with in the dance music community. From dance-floor-ready thrashers to emotionally-driven introspective cuts, Esseks is a proven innovator. A few weeks ago, he announced the news of his upcoming The Villains’ Journey album with the release of the psychedelic bass thriller Watching From A Distance and is now here with the sophomore single, “Boss Lair.” We’ve got you with the exclusive early listen this afternoon.
Musicedmidentity.com

Take a Trip with Infected Mushroom’s ‘Shroomeez’ EP

Psytrance veterans Infected Mushroom stay true to form with the Shroomeez EP while charting new territory with mushroom art NFT drops. No strangers to electronic music and, specifically, psytrance, Infected Mushroom has over a quarter-century of experience behind them. During that time they’ve evolved with the scene while maintaining a strong thread of their signature style. Their timeline and story, if not their style, seems to parallel the likes of Shpongle – always willing to change with the times while managing to stay grounded in their roots.
Musicfactmag.com

Fact Mix 809: Flora Yin-Wong

Polymathic artist, writer, DJ and journalist Flora Yin-Wong sets her sights on the more experimental side of the dance floor for her Fact mix. Like so many of us, Flora Yin-Wong really misses the dance floor. Over the last year the polymathic artist, writer, DJ and journalist has been operating in a distinctly reflective mode, releasing her beautiful debut album, Holy Palm, amid the confusion and anguish of yet more lockdown restrictions imposed upon her base of London and putting the finishing touches on her first book, Liturgy, a hybrid work of abstract fiction and non-fiction that forges connections between “religion, modern lore, paradoxes, and delusions”. Created using a similarly patchwork approach, the 12 tracks of Holy Palm make up an intricate diaristic audio collage, with Yin-Wong weaving together deft Max/MSP processing techniques, carefully assembled samples and six years worth of field recordings recorded across the globe, from an abandoned Arctic settlement in Svalbard to a lonely radio signal in rural Chania, Crete.
MusicStereogum

Stream Bbymutha’s New EP Bastard Tapes Vol. 3

Last year, upon the release of her massive 25-track debut album Muthaland, the gifted Chattanooga rapper Bbymutha announced that she was retiring from music, effective immediately. Fortunately, she hasn’t held herself to that. Earlier this year, Bbymutha released a new EP called Muthaleficent 2. Over the weekend, she dropped another one.
Musicreaddork.com

Mysie – Undertones EP

Though still a fresh face in music, rising singer-songwriter Mysie has already garnered an abundance of praise for her very own brand of intimate indie soul. On her second EP ‘Undertones’, she explores her relationship with love itself. From the excitement of new love to the hollow disappointment of being cheated on, Mysie leaves no stone unturned, no path untrodden.
MusicSonic State

Add Excitement To Electronic Music

Dan Larsson on adding complimentary effects to tracks 24/05/21. Dan Larsson is an expert sound designer and producer, with a number of preset packs under his letsynthesize moniker. In this video he goes over some neat production elements to add excitement, movement, and energy to electronic music. The underlying lesson of adding subtle elements to build excitement holds true for many styles, beyond the genre he's demonstrating here.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Shock Power of Love EP

For the first eight years of his recording career, you knew where you were with Burial, and it felt like a predictably desolate place to be. This—as the actually pretty accurate cliché went—was music for London night buses and soggy spliffs, music that buried its emotion under layers of needle hiss, with song titles like “U Hurt Me” and “Broken Home” as evidence of the sensitive soul hidden in the gloom. This perception shifted with 2013’s stunning Rival Dealer EP, which was shot through with dialogue about love and the power of self-acceptance. Stepping out from behind the curtain, Burial shared a message with the BBC’s Mary Anne Hobbs in which he called the EP’s songs “anti-bullying tunes that could maybe help someone to believe in themselves,” a shockingly unambiguous message from a producer who had always come swathed in mystery.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Album Review: The Len Price 3’s ‘The Strood Recording Company’ EP

When I was a boy, a man used to wander the streets in our area dressed up and looking like Christ from a 1950’s film epic. Staff and all. He eventually shot a police officer and was then subsequently shot by another police officer. Everyone knew who he was just from his visibility in the community.