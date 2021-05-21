EP Review: Burial - Chemz / Dolphinz

Nightmare EP is rising artist Johnny Jenre’s debut project featuring 2 peak-intensity self titled ‘speed-house' originals, out now through on Haus of Panda. The recently-formed label is a partner imprint to Brooklyn Fire, an established and successful label owned by a house hold name to many, Tommie Sunshine. John Gonzalez is the man behind Johnny Jenre. Producing since 2009/2010 and being extremely detailed in the releases he commits himself to, he revels in the overflow of creativity that comes to him in the studio, thus translating the energy into high quality work for the world to hear. Now going all in on Johnny Jenre and sharing the heavy monstrosity that is Nightmare EP, “Night Terror,” and “Jagged,” have started to turn some heads around the industry and is a very impressive debut drop Check out a quote from JJ below and under that stream his Nightmare EP via Haus of Panda!