EP Review: Burial - Chemz / Dolphinz
After some delays to help line up the physical and digital releases, Burial has released the b-side "Dolphinz" to his new EP Chemz / Dolphinz. The track starts out spooky and slow, like dolphins having a chat in the ocean. It continues to be a slow, ambient burner for the next few minutes, before it becomes dark and haunting again. The ending suddenly takes us above ground with the sound of rustling leaves, insects and birds near a body of water as a woman gives some interesting info on dolphins.