Prepare to “Rock Your Boat” This Summer by Taking a Boater Education Course, Being a Safe Boater
May 21, 2021 - “Rock Your Boat” Campaign Urges Boater Education to Reduce Fatalities, Injuries on Texas Waterways this Summer. With fatalities on Texas waterways up 40 percent in the first quarter of 2021, Texas boaters are being urged to take boater education before heading to lakes and rivers this Memorial Day. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is launching a “Rock Your Boat” campaign urging boater education to help reduce fatalities and injuries on Texas waterways.scttx.com