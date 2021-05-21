newsbreak-logo
Bell Bank sets grand opening for new Biltmore location

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBell Bank will hold grand opening events Monday through Wednesday, May 24-26, to celebrate the company’s growing presence in the Phoenix metro – and to give the public and business leaders a chance to visit Bell’s Phoenix – Biltmore location at 2710 E. Camelback Road, in north Phoenix’s Biltmore neighborhood.

