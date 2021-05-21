Some 2021 rain predictions compare to 2015, but could be average year

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Whitesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, southern Lake Texoma, Southmayd, Sadler and Luella. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH