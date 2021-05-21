Some 2021 rain predictions compare to 2015, but could be average year

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. If on or near Lake Texoma, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson; Montague A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTAGUE...NORTHERN COOKE AND NORTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marietta to 6 miles southeast of Burneyville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Callisburg and western Lake Texoma. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH