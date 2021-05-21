newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherman, TX

Some 2021 rain predictions compare to 2015, but could be average year

Herald Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a relatively dry start to 2021, Texoma is on trend to have an average or slightly wetter year. Officials with the National Weather Service said Thursday that heavy rains in April and May have put Texoma slightly ahead of where it should be for this time of year. As...

www.heralddemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring, TX
City
Sherman, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Weather#Heat Waves#105s#Texas State#Predictions#Rainfall#Wet Weather#Heavy Rains#Spring Storms#Much Needed Precipitation#Trend#Spring Heat#Time#Rocky Mountains#Texoma#Running#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Grayson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Grayson The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grayson County in north central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Whitesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, Howe, Pottsboro, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Knollwood, Dorchester, Eisenhower State Park, southern Lake Texoma, Southmayd, Sadler and Luella. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Sherman, TXKXII.com

Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast

Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co. A woman was flown to a Plano hospital in critical condition after her car was struck by a train at a crossing south of Madill Friday morning. Updated: May. 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT. A fishing trip turned into...
Cooke County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cooke, Grayson, Montague by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. If on or near Lake Texoma, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cooke; Grayson; Montague A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTAGUE...NORTHERN COOKE AND NORTHWESTERN GRAYSON COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Marietta to 6 miles southeast of Burneyville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Callisburg and western Lake Texoma. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Grayson County, TXKTEN.com

Large hail falls across Texoma Monday night

(KTEN) -- Severe thunderstorms brought large hail to Texoma Monday night. After severe storms and hail early Monday morning, an additional round of thunderstorms brought up to baseball sized hail to some Monday evening. Storms moved into Grayson County shortly after 6:30 pm Monday, with the hail core intensifying across eastern Grayson County and into northern Fannin County.
Grayson County, TXKXII.com

Storms drop hail on parts of Texoma Monday

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain and hail reported up to ping pong ball-sized to parts of Texoma Monday morning. Most hail reports were anywhere from pea to quarter-sized, but there were reports of larger hail in the Southmayd area of Grayson County. There are no reports...
Grayson County, TXHerald Democrat

A hot summer could be on the way for Texoma

The North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area has seen its share of rough weather over the last few weeks but the spring severe weather season is almost over. National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater said while there can be severe storms any time of the year, this area's most active time for them is from March through May.
Fannin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so closely monitor for additional information or possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Fannin; Grayson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAYSON AND CENTRAL FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tom Bean, or near Sherman, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sherman, Bonham, Van Alstyne, Howe, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Ector, Dodd City, Ravenna, Bonham State Park, Windom and Luella.