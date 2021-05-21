Fast & Furious: F9 Races to $70 Million at International Box Office
The movie that seems like it will jump start the return of theaters has finally arrived, and no one is surprised to learn that it is none other than a Fast & Furious flick. The Fast Saga has been a box office behemoth for years and it is delivering its biggest flex yet with F9, which is drawing the biggest theatrical numbers since the start of the pandemic. The film doesn't open in North America for another month, but the early openings in a few international markets are already showing some great returns.comicbook.com