Councilmember Tammy J. Morales issued the following statement after the retirement announcement of Seattle-King County Public Health Director Patty Hayes:. “After serving as the Seattle area’s public health director for 30 years, I wish Patty Hayes a well-deserved retirement and thank her for her service. The important role of a public health director is made especially clear when we’re going through a pandemic. Hayes’ leadership was pivotal when the COVID-19 virus first appeared here in the U.S., and has remained steady throughout this past year. From working with local, state and federal public health officials to provide guidance on how to best manage the virus, to now the successful rollout of vaccines in our community, her direction as our public health director has saved a countless number of lives.