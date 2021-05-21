newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad Star Left Dizzy From Early Screening

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're getting closer and closer to the highly-anticipated release of The Suicide Squad, which will see the return of Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), and Rick Flagg (Joel Kinnaman). However, there are also plenty of new characters to look forward to, including Mayling Ng as Mongal. Ng recently took to Twitter to tease the upcoming movie and shared her reaction to seeing an early screening.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Luna
Person
Alice Braga
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Jai Courtney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Star#Twitter#The Suicide Squad#Polka Dot Man#Javelin#Tdk#Legend#Theatre#Theaters#Captain Boomerang
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Says "Almost All" the Characters Will Die

Ever since James Gunn's The Suicide Squad had its all-star ensemble cast confirmed the filmmaker has been adamant that fans shouldn't get attached to anybody. Even over the weekend Gunn made a comment about an unofficial betting line for the film made by one site, claiming he could make a lot of money if it was real. Now while taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram the writer/director made a an even more extreme claim about the body count of the film. When asked specifically how many characters were going to die in The Suicide Squad, Gunn was candid and replied "Almost all of them."
MoviesRochester Sentinel

Margot Robbie hints at Peter Capaldi's role in The Suicide Squad

Margot Robbie thinks Peter Capaldi will bring "gravitas" to 'The Suicide Squad'. The 63-year-old actor will star in the DC Extended Universe sequel as The Thinker and Margot - who reprises the role of Harley Quinn - is convinced the former 'Doctor Who' actor will do "justice" to the part.
Moviesappocalypse.co

The Suicide Squad Release Date Bumped Up By A Week In The UK

Warner Bros. just pulled up the release date of The Suicide Squad by a week in the UK. Whereas the movie is set to release across the US and elsewhere on August 6, in the UK it will now arrive on July 30. Normally that wouldn’t be a matter of concern except James Gunn has specifically mentioned in a previous interview that this film will see a lot of casualties.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

James Gunn Wants You to See The Suicide Squad in Theaters

It’s fair to say the industry is still reeling from last year’s announcement that Warner Bros. Pictures’ entire 2021 film slate would debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in a new “hybrid” release model. It meant many of this year’s biggest Hollywood releases, from Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In the Heights to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, could be watched from the comfort of fans’ own homes.
MoviesPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Officially Rated R

There were a lot of things wrong with the first Suicide Squad, but its rating certainly didn’t help. Here is a film about a team of deadly (in some cases psychotic) super-villains forced to take on a suicide mission on behalf of the government; if they disobey orders, the government blows up their heads. If they fail, they die. And it was rated ... PG-13.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn Is Already Teasing The Suicide Squad’s Credits Scenes

James Gunn filmed two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios before hopping over to work on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC. As such, the writer/director has brought with him many expectations that come with making comic book movies. One of the elements that has become a standard practice in Marvel movies is the post-credits scene, and it appears that James Gunn will be including one, or more, in The Suicide Squad.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

The Suicide Squad spin-off Peacemaker already confirmed for Season 2

Director James Gunn has confirmed that he has plans in place for Peacemaker Season 2, despite the first season not being due for release until 2022. The latest DC movie The Suicide Squad isn’t out for a few months but an HBO Max spin-off series starring John Cena’s Peacemaker has been in the works for almost as long as the movie, and now it seems Warner Bros/HBO is confident enough in the success of Peacemaker that it already has a second season in development.
MoviesMovieWeb

Starro Is Just One of the Villains in The Suicide Squad Teases James Gunn

James Gunn is known for having multiple villains in his movies, so it should come as no surprise that The Suicide Squad won't be any different. In the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, it seemed as if Starro (a comically large starfish with a plethora of terrifying abilities) would be the main villain of the film. However, in a interview with Den of Geek, Gunn revealed that Starro will be "only one of the villains" for the famed Suicide Squad. He had this to say when asked about Starro's inclusion in the movie.
Moviestheubj.com

James Gunn Receives Threats Over Deaths Of Suicide Squad 2 Character

Chief James Gunn uncovers that he gets threats online. Because of affirmation that an unknown number of characters will bite the dust in the forthcoming film, The Suicide Squad. An independent continuation of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The movie focuses on the nominal gathering of erratic and risky crooks as they endeavor to satisfy a progression of hazardous undertakings for government chief, Amanda Waller. Debuting this late spring, The Suicide Squad follows the convicts as they excursion to Corto Maltese to obliterate a strange research facility and jail. The film’s showcasing slogan guarantees a heartless and flighty undertaking: “Don’t get excessively connected.”
Moviestheubj.com

The Suicide Squad of James Gunn is authoritatively rated R

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is authoritatively appraised R. At the point when Disney briefly discharged Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It didn’t take long for him to land at Warner Bros. furthermore, DC Films. He chose the following portion of the Suicide Squad establishment as the venture he needed to make the most. The Suicide Squad is neither a continuation of or reboot of David Ayer’s 2016 film. In spite of the fact that it includes a portion of similar characters blended in with another assortment of dark DC lowlifess.
MoviesGizmodo

Updates From The Suicide Squad, Space Jam 2, and More

DC’s Hawkman may have some cool tech in Black Adam. A new look at Adult Swim’s pickup of Tuca & Bertie. Billy Porter looking like a dream in Cinderella. Plus new looks at Legends of Tomorrow, Fear the Walking Dead, and more. Spoilers save us from this Monday!. Untitled Pandemic...
MoviesNew York Post

James Gunn gets daily death threats from ‘Suicide Squad’ super fans

He’s sticking to his Gunns. Director James Gunn has revealed that he receives death threats “every single day” about the fate of the characters in his upcoming sequel to 2016’s critically lambasted “Suicide Squad.”. The filmmaker’s new DC Comics flick — randomly titled “The Suicide Squad” — is set to...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Savant: What We Know About Michael Rooker's The Suicide Squad Character From DC Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as writer and director James Gunn was handed the opportunity to helm a new film about bad guys forced into doing some good, it was only a matter of time before we would be asking who Michael Rooker’s The Suicide Squad character was going to be. The 66-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star has been a frequent collaborator of Gunn’s since appearing in his 2006 horror comedy Slither and now Gunn is making Rooker a star of the DCEU movies as Savant - a character even the most experienced DC Comics readers may barely recognize at all.
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

James Gunn Says He Will 'Kill Anyone' in 'The Suicide Squad'

Writer and director James Gunn has told how he is open to "killing anyone" in The Suicide Squad, "no matter what the repercussions are". The Suicide Squad is set to feature a string of characters from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Peacemaker (John Cena).
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: Storm Reid Calls James Gunn a Genius After Screening

While fans eagerly wait for The Suicide Squad to hit theaters, the cast of James Gunn's DC Comics debut film has already been treated to a special screening before its premiere in theaters and on HBO Max. Gunn himself already teased The Suicide Squad contains some of the biggest action sequences he's ever concocted in his career, including an epic scene featuring Margot Robbie as an unleashed Harley Quinn. And with movie theaters beginning to reopen across the United States and in other markets, many are stressing the movie should be seen in theaters.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Hypes Harley Quinn Action Scene

The release date of The Suicide Squad is fast approaching, and fans are definitely eager to see James Gunn's take on the eclectic villains and antiheroes of the DC Comics universe. Among the returning faces in the film is Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who previously portrayed the character on the big screen in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. The bits and pieces we've seen of the film have hinted at some major moments for Harley Quinn, including an epic action sequence. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Gunn teased what fans can expect from that fight scene, and revealed that the finished project is his "favorite four minutes of film" he's ever shot.