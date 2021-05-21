newsbreak-logo
Mccurtain County, OK

Flash Flood Watch issued for McCurtain by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McCurtain FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Louisiana...southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Louisiana, Sabine. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Until 7 AM CDT Saturday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

alerts.weather.gov
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 929 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raymond Gary State Park, or 15 miles east of Hugo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Idabel, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Garvin, Farmers Hill, Rufe, Woodland, Redland, Kanawha, Kiomatia, Slim and Golden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL MCCURTAIN AND NORTHERN RED RIVER COUNTIES At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Raymond Gary State Park, or 22 miles east of Hugo, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Idabel, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Garvin, Farmers Hill and Golden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.