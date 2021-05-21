Flash Flood Watch issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: McCurtain FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Louisiana...southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Louisiana, Sabine. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Until 7 AM CDT Saturday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.