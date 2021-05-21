newsbreak-logo
Columbia County, AR

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana...southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Saturday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

alerts.weather.gov
Columbia County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.
Shreveport, LA

Forecast calls for several more inches of rain this week

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Columbia County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Nevada SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL MILLER...CENTRAL LAFAYETTE...SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND NORTHWESTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Garland, or 9 miles southwest of Lewisville, moving northeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, Buckner, Garland, Canfield, Smithland, Macedonia, Mount Vernon, Lerch, McKamie, Falcon, Cornelius, Spirit Lake, Piney Grove, Mars Hill and Noxobe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas.
Columbia County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Union The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Union County in south central Arkansas Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas North central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lisbon to near Canfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Magnolia, Smackover, Norphlet, Junction City, Haynesville, Taylor, Strong, Calion, Emerson, Shongaloo, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Atlanta, Wesson, Village, Lisbon, Urbana and Lawson. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hempstead County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Sevier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LITTLE RIVER...WESTERN HEMPSTEAD...SOUTHERN SEVIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winthrop, or 7 miles northeast of Foreman, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ashdown, Mineral Springs, Foreman, Wilton, Tollette, Winthrop, Ben Lomond, Saratoga, Oak Grove, Bright Star and Browntown.
Hempstead County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HEMPSTEAD AND NEVADA COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Perrytown, or near Hope, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hope, Emmet, Perrytown, Rosston, Willisville, Bodcaw, Bluff City, White Oak Lake State Park, Cale, Young, Sutton, Waterloo, Mount Moriah, Morris, Laneburg and Reader. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas.
Hempstead County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Nevada A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HEMPSTEAD AND SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA COUNTIES At 531 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emmet, or near Hope, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hope, Prescott, Emmet, Perrytown, Bodcaw and Sutton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sevier County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND EAST CENTRAL MCCURTAIN COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Broken Bow, or 18 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Hochatown and Eagletown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Sevier County, AR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sevier A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND EAST CENTRAL MCCURTAIN COUNTIES At 1021 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northeast of Broken Bow, or 18 miles northwest of De Queen, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Hochatown and Eagletown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Miller County, AR

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Miller LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
De Queen, AR

May 6, 1921: New rail line will be opened for traffic

On Saturday, May 14, the east and west railroad line through Southeastern Oklahoma and Southwestern Arkansas will be opened for traffic. For all purposes of commerce the De Queen & Eastern and the Texas, Oklahoma & Eastern railroads will become one. The rich territory east of De Queen and the productive lands west of De Queen will find a common outlet for fruits of farm and field. And all of the towns along both roads will gather at De Queen on traffic opening day, Saturday, May 14, to fittingly celebrate the important event.
Little River County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Little River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Little River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas...Texas Red River Near Dekalb affecting Red River, McCurtain, Little River and Bowie Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Sunday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Red River Near Dekalb. * From Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 20.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 24.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 24.5 feet, Flooding will continue to decrease along the Red River, although bank erosion problems will continue. Minor overflow of low banks will continue, especially on the Oklahoma side of the river.
Hempstead County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 05:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Hempstead The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include De Queen, Nashville, Clarksville, Dierks, Horatio, Foreman, Umpire, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Lockesburg, Winthrop, Gillham, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Arkinda, Manchester, Bagwell, Athens and Center Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sevier County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Howard County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include De Queen, Nashville, Clarksville, Dierks, Horatio, Foreman, Umpire, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Lockesburg, Winthrop, Gillham, Ben Lomond, Corinth, Arkinda, Manchester, Bagwell, Athens and Center Point. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sevier County, AR

April 29, 1921: Union Church of Horatio destroyed by fire

The Hayes-Lamb Motor Co. has secured the services of W.A. Covill of Hot Springs to take charge of its garage. Mr. Covill has had experience in several large automobile factories and is an expert mechanic. Bill Scarborough, assessor, will leave Monday on the annual tour of Sevier County to make...
Nashville, AR

The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

J.O. Patterson, one of the energetic farmers from Richmond, was over yesterday and reported the appearance in that neighborhood of a plague of buffalo gnats, from the bites of which the stock were dying. The gnats are supposed to have been blown over from the Sulphur Bottoms by a high wind that preceded their appearances.