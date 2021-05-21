newsbreak-logo
Angelina County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwest Louisiana...southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Louisiana, Sabine. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Until 7 AM CDT Saturday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

Panola County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sabine River At Logansport. * From Wednesday morning to Saturday morning. * At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 28.2 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Gladewater. * Until further notice. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue to slowly decrease over the next several days.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern Angelina County in eastern Texas Southeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Sabine County in eastern Texas San Augustine County in eastern Texas Southern Shelby County in eastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT Monday. * At 1113 AM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Water has been reported over several roads in the area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nacogdoches, Milam, San Augustine, Hemphill, Pineland, Macune, Rosevine, Bland Lake, Etoile, Martinsville, Melrose, Woden, Chireno, Broaddus, Chinaquapin, Denning, Bronson, McElroy, Sexton and Yellowpine.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Diboll. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 14.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening and continue rising to 15.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding will slowly decrease, however, the creek will remain above flood stage for several more days.
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated.
Cass County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Marion The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * From Wednesday evening until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening. It will then rise to 13.5 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources.
Sabine County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Franklin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sulphur River Near Talco. * From Monday afternoon to Friday evening. * At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 23.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:52:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * From this afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 5.8 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 11.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 27.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 23.6 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in northeastern Texas Panola County in northeastern Texas Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Eastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near Tatum to near Henderson to New Salem to near Rusk, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Rusk, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Sacul, Maydelle, Ponta and New Salem. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or near Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Hallsville, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Liberty City, Joinerville, Lakeport, Easton, Union Grove, Warren City and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 16:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR HARRISON...PANOLA...SOUTHEASTERN RUSK...NORTHWESTERN SHELBY AND SOUTHEASTERN GREGG COUNTIES At 423 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Karnack to 10 miles south of Marshall to near Beckville to Minden to Sacul, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marshall, Carthage, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Minden, Easton, Mount Enterprise, Reklaw, Scottsville, Gary City, Nesbitt, Darco and Fairplay. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN NACOGDOCHES AND ANGELINA COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Pollok to near Chester. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Hudson, Huntington, Melrose, Woden, Etoile, Martinsville, Zavalla, Shawnee, Redland, Homer and Dolan. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following waterway in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * From late tonight to Saturday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The East Fork is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 15.1 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday evening. * Impact...At 15 feet, Minor lowland flooding.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH