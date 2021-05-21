Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 27.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 23.6 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment.