Bienville Parish, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana...southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Saturday morning * Additional rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.

alerts.weather.gov
Related
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Jackson, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Jackson; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Grant Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, La Salle, Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GRANT...EASTERN NATCHITOCHES NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE AND WINN PARISHES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Campti to 8 miles northwest of Flatwoods to 6 miles northwest of Slagle. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Ball, Colfax, Montgomery, Pollock, Dry Prong, Goldonna, Tullos, Georgetown, Calvin, Atlanta, Cloutierville, Hudson, Chopin, Bentley, Rochelle, Joyce, Lake Iatt, Aloha and Fishville.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.5 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow.
De Soto Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for De Soto by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: De Soto The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Sabine River At Logansport. * From Wednesday morning to Saturday morning. * At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 27.0 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning to a crest of 28.2 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Claiborne Parish, LAKSLA

2 teens drown in creek in Claiborne Parish

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two teenage boys are dead after drowning in a creek, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. On Sunday, May 16, the sheriff’s office got a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. that two swimmers in Flat Lick Creek were missing. Deputies responded to the scene on Flat Lick Road just under five miles south of Highway 2 in the southwest part of the parish. When deputies got there, they spoke with three other teen boys, who said they were swimming in Flat Lick Creek when the two other teens went missing.
Webster Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster and Columbia Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 8:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.8 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of private boat ramps. Move livestock to higher ground.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

Desoto man in recovery after being shot at a gas station

SHREVEPORT, La- A man is recovering from a shooting near the Caddo and Desoto Parish line. Details are limited, but SPD confirmed that the shots were fired before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the Kroger gas station on Ellerbe Road. SPD said the victim was coming from Desoto Parish into...
Greenwood, LAKSLA

I-20 westbound closed in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The westbound lanes of I-20 are shut down at exit 3 due to police activity on the interstate, according to Greenwood Police. According to police, a pursuit started in Bossier Parish sometime before 7 a.m. and ended near mile marker 628 in Harrison County. East and...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAbossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy Graduation

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is pleased to announce the graduation of 19 law enforcement officer recruits from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing. The recruits from BPSTA Class 024 are from eight area law enforcement agencies – Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish...
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belcher, or 19 miles north of Shreveport, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher, Gilliam, Eastwood, Fosters, Alden Bridge, Ferguson, Fillmore, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Cavett and Ivan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Lincoln, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; Lincoln; Webster SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN WEBSTER...SOUTHERN CLAIBORNE...NORTHEASTERN BIENVILLE...EAST CENTRAL BOSSIER AND WESTERN LINCOLN PARISHES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doyline, or 11 miles southwest of Minden, moving east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Minden, Haughton, Arcadia, Sibley, Gibsland, Doyline, Dubberly, Dixie Inn, Heflin, Simsboro, Athens, Lisbon, Bryceland, Mount Lebanon, Gilark, Noles Landing, Lake Bistineau North, Lake Clairborne, Corinth and Ogden.
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CADDO AND CENTRAL BOSSIER PARISHES At 347 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benton, or 15 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Haughton, Blanchard, Benton, Eastwood, Fosters, Dixie, Alden Bridge, Rocky Mount, Ferguson, Princeton, Fillmore, Linton, Cross Lake, Bodcau, Bellevue, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ivan and Red Chute. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Fosters, Forbing, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ferguson and Red Chute.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, Webster, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN WEBSTER...NORTHEASTERN RED RIVER...NORTH CENTRAL NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN WINN PARISHES At 439 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Ringgold, or 21 miles west of Jonesboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Brice, Womack, Friendship, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Storm Damage and Flooding Reported in NW Louisiana

Strong storms roared across the region last night leaving a path of destruction. Red River Parish was the hardest hit in northwest Louisiana with trees down across the parish. At least one home in Hall Summit was heavily damaged when a tree fell on the home. Power was knocked out...