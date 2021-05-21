Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Sunday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.5 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow.