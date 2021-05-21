newsbreak-logo
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Water Authority raises water prices

Posted by 
Long Island Express
Long Island Express
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4ePp_0a7HWEEI00
A gauge is seen at a water treatment plant.(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y.) The Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA) announced Friday that it was raising water prices for the county.

Here's a breakdown of the old and new prices, which will go into effect on June 1:

  • Quarterly service charge: From $27.91 per quarter to $29.17
  • Water consumption rate: From $1.518 per centi-cubic-foot (CCF) to $1.586
  • Conservation water rate: From $2.190 per CCF to $2.289
  • Quarterly water quality and treatment charge: Remains unchanged at $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28PcTJ_0a7HWEEI00
(Suffolk County Water Authority)

The conservation water rate only kicks in for customers who use more than 120 CCF, an increase from the previous threshold of 105 CCF, in a single quarter.

The SCWA board raised that limit after "listening to comments from our customers" and delayed the implementation of the new prices "to give customers additional relief." Price hikes typically go into effect on April 1.

According to Patch, a rate consultant for the county recommended raising prices.

Jeffrey W. Szabo, the CEO of the SCWA, said, "Please know that the SCWA Board takes every step possible to keep your rates low while continuing to provide drinking water that meets or surpasses all state and federal water quality standards."

He added, "SCWA rates are still among the lowest in the region."

