Utah State

Utah reports 300 COVID-19 cases Friday; 10 additional deaths

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Friday shows an increase of 300 confirmed cases and 10 additional deaths, although nine of them occurred before April 21.

WATCH: Two Salt Lake City hospitals 'busier than ever'

So far, 2,482,804 vaccines have been administered in the state, while 2,658,131 people have been tested in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 284 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.4%.

136 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Utah's death toll now stands at 2,289 with the following deaths reported Friday:

5 Females:

  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5 Males:

  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized
  • between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Salt Lake City as of Thursday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Salt Lake City: 1. 729 N Redwood Rd 801-532-3795; 2. 1269 E 2100 S (801) 486-0695; 3. 1110 S 300 W (801) 401-9563; 4. 2029 E 7000 S (801) 943-0951; 5. 1360 Foothill Dr (801) 581-1700; 6. 1638 S 900 E 801-484-8741; 7. 2040 S 2300 E 801-487-1784; 8. 3865 S 2300 E 801-272-9039; 9. 3555 W 3500 S 801-963-6874; 10. 3270 1300 E (801) 487-5461; 11. 135 E 100 S (801) 428-0399; 12. 3981 Wasatch Blvd 801-272-9494; 13. 4530 Highland Dr 801-278-5388; 14. 1825 W 4700 S 801-964-2626; 15. 1905 S 300 W 801-478-2400; 16. 922 E 2100 S (801) 486-4331; 17. 876 E 800 S (801) 355-5257; 18. 4065 S Redwood Rd (801) 972-4945; 19. 1174 W 600 N (801) 363-1047; 20. 402 6th Ave (801) 355-4617; 21. 828 S 900 W (801) 364-2564; 22. 3470 E 7800 S (801) 943-0177; 23. 455 S 500 E (801) 328-6033; 24. 3215 S Valley St (801) 486-8477; 25. 1320 E 200 S (801) 582-7624; 26. 4515 S 900 E 801-266-1215; 27. 2332 EAST 21ST SOUTH 801-466-9949; 28. 72 S Main St 801-531-0583; 29. 5540 S 900 E 801-262-2981; 30. 909 E 2100 S 801-463-4870; 31. 4040 W 5415 S 801-982-1912; 32. 531 E 400 S 801-478-0703; 33. 350 Hope Ave 801-484-7311; 34. 2705 E Parleys Way 385-313-3942;
Grunwald takes plea deal in Utah Co. deputy's death, avoiding new trial

A woman convicted as a teenager for her role in the murder of a Utah County Sheriff's deputy has taken a plea deal to reduced charges. Meagan Grunwald pleaded guilty in 4th District Court earlier this month to second-degree felony charges of manslaughter and assault on a police officer, according to court records. The plea bargain with Utah County prosecutors avoids a new trial the Utah Supreme Court ordered in 2020 when it overturned her conviction on jury instruction errors.