newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

EWU hires Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eastern Washington has hired Seattle’s Joddie Gleason as women’s basketball coach.

Gleason has spent the past five years as associate head coach at Seattle, and previously spent 12 years as head coach at Humboldt State.

Gleason replaces Wendy Schuller, who spent 20 years as Eastern Washington’s head coach and was fired after three straight losing seasons.

During Gleason’s tenure at Seattle, the Redhawks were in the top three in scoring offense in the Western Athletic Conference during the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons.

At Division II Humboldt State, Gleason compiled an overall record of 201-137 and was the program’s all-time winningest coach upon her departure.

Gleason is a graduate of California State-Chico.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
236K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ewu#Seattle#Wash#Cheney#Cheney#Ap#Eastern Washington#Associate Head Coach#California State Chico#Women#Ewu Hires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Cheney, WAcheneyfreepress.com

EWU soccer coach Bodnar will not return

CHENEY — For the second time since March 31, Eastern Washington University athletics director Lynn Hickey has fired a head coach. Following her earlier decision not to retain long-time women’s head basketball coach Wendy Schuller, Hickey announced on May 10 that soccer coach Chad Bodnar’s contract will not be renewed.
Basketballnevadasportsnet.com

Ex-Wolf Pack star Armon Johnson hired as McQueen's head basketball coach

Armon Johnson, who starred at Hug High and for the Nevada Wolf Pack before reaching the NBA, was named the boys basketball coach at McQueen High on Thursday. Johnson, who played in the NBA from 2010-12, is the second former local standout to land a large-class coaching job this offseason. Two weeks ago, Galena High hired ex-Reno High star Olek Czyz, who played at Duke and Nevada before a successful pro career.
College Sportsccsubluedevils.com

Women's Basketball Assistant Coach Marshall Tapped to Attend NCAA Coaches Academy

Central Connecticut women's basketball assistant coach Jason Marshall has been accepted to attend the 2021 NCAA Basketball Coaches. The NCAA Basketball Coaches Academy provides current basketball coaches at NCAA member institutions an opportunity to expand their knowledge and insight into the world of coaching in the college ranks. During the academy, participants will be trained in a variety of areas that encourage effective coaching, with a focus on the holistic well-being and development of the student-athlete.
Basketballvegas24seven.com

UNLV WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NEWS: Lady Rebels Add Karlie Burris As Assistant Coach

UNLV WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ADDS KARLIE BURRIS AS ASSISTANT COACH. Karlie Burris will be joining the UNLV women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, Lady Rebel head coach Lindy La Rocque announced Monday. Burris, who has nine years experience as a Division I assistant coach on the West Coast, will be filling the spot of former assistant coach Nneka Enemkpali.
College SportsPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Hokies hire former DeMatha head coach, ODU player Mike Jones as associate men’s basketball head coach

Mike Jones, the longtime coach at storied DeMatha Catholic High in Maryland and a former star player at Old Dominion, was named the associate men’s basketball head coach at Virginia Tech on Monday. Jones spent 19 years with DeMatha, compiling a 511-119 record while winning nine Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular-season titles and eight WCAC tournament crowns. “This has been a real ...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio State to hire Tony Skinn from Seton Hall as new assistant men's basketball coach

Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann will fill the final spot on his coaching staff by hiring Seton Hall assistant Tony Skinn. The development was first reported by Jerry Carino at Gannett New Jersey, and a source close to the program confirmed the report although the deal has not yet officially been signed. Pending the finalization of the deal and a standard background check, he could be officially announced as soon as Monday.
Spokane, WARaleigh News & Observer

Gonzaga hires Stephen Gentry as assistant basketball coach

Former Gonzaga player Stephen Gentry was hired Monday as an assistant basketball coach to replace Tommy Lloyd, who left the Bulldogs to become the head coach at Arizona. Gentry was most recently an assistant coach at Illinois. “It is great to have Stephen back in the program,” Gonzaga coach Mark...
chatsports.com

UF basketball coach Mike White hires Erik Pastrana as assistant coach

GAINESVILLE — UF coach Mike White has hired Erik Pastrana away from Oklahoma State to fill one of the two openings on the Gators’ staff. Pastrana is a Miami native and Cuban-American, and he helped the Cowboys sign Cade Cunningham, the nation’s top recruit in 2020, a 2020-21 All-America and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Florida StateEastern Progress

Tony Amato leaving Arizona, will run Florida's women's soccer program

Tony Amato, the winningest coach in Arizona Wildcats soccer history, is leaving the UA for the University of Florida. The Gators made the announcement Monday afternoon. The Florida native takes over for retiring UF coach Becky Burleigh, who's led the Gators since the program's inaugural season in 1995. "The University...