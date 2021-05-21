Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach opens with a new slide

Ready to get wet? Ocean Breeze Waterpark is opening this weekend and debuting a new twisty-turvy ride — Operation Splashdown.

The six-story ride features star-spangled rafts filled with crews of 2-5 riders that will launch from a 70-foot platform and soar down 600 feet of twists and turns.

“Riders will love the journey from top to bottom, full of sharp curves and breathtaking drops,” General Manager Brian Baker said in a press release.

The waterpark at 849 General Booth Blvd. has more than 30 attractions, including a 1-million gallon wave pool, a pirate-themed water playground and water slides.

As for masks, the park issued this statement: “Fully-vaccinated guests and waterpark team members are not required to wear masks. However, face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and required for team members, who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are not allowed in the water.”

For more information on hours and safety guidelines, visit https://www.oceanbreezewaterpark.com/hours/ .

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com