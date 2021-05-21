newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach opens with a new slide

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 8 days ago

Ready to get wet? Ocean Breeze Waterpark is opening this weekend and debuting a new twisty-turvy ride — Operation Splashdown.

The six-story ride features star-spangled rafts filled with crews of 2-5 riders that will launch from a 70-foot platform and soar down 600 feet of twists and turns.

“Riders will love the journey from top to bottom, full of sharp curves and breathtaking drops,” General Manager Brian Baker said in a press release.

The waterpark at 849 General Booth Blvd. has more than 30 attractions, including a 1-million gallon wave pool, a pirate-themed water playground and water slides.

As for masks, the park issued this statement: “Fully-vaccinated guests and waterpark team members are not required to wear masks. However, face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and required for team members, who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are not allowed in the water.”

For more information on hours and safety guidelines, visit https://www.oceanbreezewaterpark.com/hours/ .

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
1K+
Followers
733
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Slides#Ocean Breeze Waterpark#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#General Booth Blvd#Slide#Breathtaking Drops#Attractions#Star Spangled Rafts#Riders#Sharp Curves#Crews#Bottom#Operation Splashdown#Masks#Face Coverings#Love#Visit Pilotonline Com#Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

A former Union Army hospital can be yours: The 162-year-old Trent House in Deep Creek is up for sale.

The elegant staircase was built for plantation belles to descend in their poufiest finery. It really was. The four-story home on George Washington Highway predates the Civil War. Its walls certainly heard stories of horror and heroism: It was used as a Union hospital during that spat between the states. No telling the other histories and mysteries that transpired in the home’s 162-year span. ...
Portsmouth, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

After 8 dogs die at training camp site in Portsmouth, pet owners reach out to animal advocate

Uce had a way with people, specially with his 1-year-old “sister,” Penelope. His name is a play on the word “uso,” which means brother in Samoan. Every morning Penelope would walk down the stairs and call for him when their parents, Sarah Chandler and Louie Frost, went to let him out. Chandler and Frost had Uce since he was a puppy. He was the couple’s first dog, and would have been 3 years ...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Locals’ Guide to Getting Outdoors in Virginia Beach

While our beaches might be Virginia Beach’s most renowned draw, they are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great outdoors. From the windswept sand dunes of Sandbridge to the moss-adorned bald cypress trees of the historic First Landing State Park, there is no shortage of scenes to experience and adventures to be had. While the diversity of outdoor experiences can certainly make it hard to know where to start, we are here to break it down with a Locals’ Guide to the Great Outdoors in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia Beach, VAWTKR

A family craft demonstration from VB library on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is quickly approaching which means parents will be looking for fun activities to keep the kids busy! Lennis Sullivan from Virginia Beach Public Library shows us how to make button bouquets that are perfect for spring and summer. For more information visit www.vbgov.com.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Make your way to Virginia Beach this summer

With its unique location where the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean meet, Virginia Beach offers a choose-your-own-adventure vacation. Whatever you want, you’ll find it in Virginia Beach. The estuary is calm and low-key, with a locals’ vibe, while the halcyon waters of Sandbridge are filled with natural splendor for outdoor enthusiasts. The oceanfront is the pinnacle of it all, with activity à la Southern California’s famous stretches of sand. But that’s not surprising, considering the town (named the safest large city in the U.S. in 2020) is considered the birthplace of East Coast surfing. Should you feel inclined to step away from the shore, there’s a creative district, breweries, and shopping.
Virginia Beach, VAktmoradio.com

Jason Aldean announces “Back In The Saddle Tour”

Jason Aldean announced during his Live From The Bonnaroo Farm livestream event that the will be hitting the road this summer for his headlining Back In The Saddle Tour, kicking off on August 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va and wrapping up October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater.
Portsmouth, VApilotonline.com

The power to dream | Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

When the pandemic started, representatives from Hampton Roads Alliance and other local business organizations began talking by phone every other afternoon about how to reopen the region’s economy. Six weeks in, they realized that reopening would not be quick, said Douglas Smith, president and CEO of the alliance, a nonprofit,...
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Purchase of Pittsburgh-area family business paves Groundworks' path to Northeast

Baker’s Waterproofing, a family business operating in the Pittsburgh-area for almost 50 years, has been acquired by Groundworks Companies, marking the 19th such deal for the Virginia Beach, Virginia-based foundation services company. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal, completed on May 14, was announced on Monday. Baker’s Waterproofing, based...
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Power List: What makes someone a powerhouse in Hampton Roads?

The Power List is our way of saluting people at the heart of the Hampton Roads economy. We all benefit from the work of the esteemed members of our Emeritus List, the Top 10 and the 75 other movers and shakers noted in this issue. This year’s Top 10 is organized in a new way. The traditional numerical ranking has its merits, but nuance isn’t one of them. Instead, we are presenting the Top 10 ...
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fun weekend planned for the kiddos? How about a COVID-19 shot?

A Friday night for tweens and young teens before the pandemic used to mean sleepovers, sports and movies. But when school let out at the end of this past week, it was a dash for some to get to the mall — not for a night of shopping and hanging by the food court. They were on their way to the federally run mass vaccination clinic, in the old Macy’s at Military Circle. Some parents didn’t miss a ...