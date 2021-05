The Brooklyn Nets played two prime time games against the Milwaukee Bucks, and in two close competitive games, the Bucks pulled out two victories. The short-term effects of these losses are that the Nets are now in second place in the Eastern Conference and lost the series to the Bucks. If the Nets and Bucks are tied when the season ends, the Bucks have a series advantage, pushing the Nets down a seed. The long-term effect is that if the Nets are not the number one seed, they will face the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs, leading to a more challenging road to the Finals.