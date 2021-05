The Prince William County Courthouse saw a lot of change in 2020 on the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Bench. Prince William County said “Happy Retirement” to two J&DR District Court Judges. Judge DePolo retired in May of 2020 and Judge Wellington retired in July of 2020, both leaving behind their own legacy. Judge DePolo and Judge Wellington, both natives of New York City, grew up just a few miles apart but never crossed paths—that is, until they became colleagues in the Prince William County Courthouse.