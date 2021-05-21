In what’s likely a first, a meatpacking plant employee won a COVID-19 workers comp case

According to the website of the MacElree Harvey law firm, “For most employees, the answer is probably “yes”. There is ample precedent for employers mandating vaccines in certain fields, such as flu shots for healthcare workers in hospitals. Indeed, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the past has said employers have the right to mandate vaccines. Moreover, the EEOC has already issued guidance stating that COVID-19 meets the “direct threat” standard under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This classification means the EEOC believes a significant risk of substantial harm is posed by having someone with COVID-19 or its symptoms present in the workplace.”