newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

In what’s likely a first, a meatpacking plant employee won a COVID-19 workers comp case

By Madison McVan, Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting
Posted by 
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former employee of a JBS beef processing plant will be reimbursed for wages he lost while sick with COVID-19 after winning a workers’ compensation case in Texas this week. The case is potentially the first in the nation where a court determined that an employee caught coronavirus in the plant where he worked. The decision could influence similar workers’ compensation cases around the country, in which large meatpacking companies and their insurance companies have successfully argued that employees got sick outside of work.

investigatemidwest.org
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

Champaign, IL
190
Followers
235
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting is an independent, nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in the Midwest with a special focus on agribusiness and related topics such as government programs, environment and energy.

 http://investigatemidwest.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workers Comp#Covid 19#Health Workers#Public Employees#Health Care Workers#Poultry Workers#Lost Wages#Jbs#Texas Riogrande Legal Aid#The Star Tribune#Public Justice#Covid#Midwest Center#Meatpacking Companies#Workers Group#Insurance Company#Court#Onsite Clinics#Legal Representation#Environmental Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
The Daily Yonder

Covid-19 Outbreak at Smithfield Foods Meatpacking Plant in Missouri Likely Larger Than Originally Known, OSHA Documents Say

This story was originally published by Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The Covid-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods’ Milan, Missouri, plant — the focus of a worker safety lawsuit that garnered national attention last year — resulted in two worker deaths and was worse than previously thought, according to newly obtained federal documents.
Industryenr.com

OSHA Now Says Contractors, Other Employers Should Not Record Vaccine Reactions

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration reversed course on employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccinations on May 21. OSHA also changed guidance that previously said employers should record all adverse reactions to required vaccinations. The new guidance gives employers a roughly one-year period during which COVID-19 vaccination reactions will not be required...
Public Healththisislowermerion.com

Can PA Employers Require Employees To Get Covid Vaccine?

According to the website of the MacElree Harvey law firm, “For most employees, the answer is probably “yes”. There is ample precedent for employers mandating vaccines in certain fields, such as flu shots for healthcare workers in hospitals. Indeed, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the past has said employers have the right to mandate vaccines. Moreover, the EEOC has already issued guidance stating that COVID-19 meets the “direct threat” standard under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This classification means the EEOC believes a significant risk of substantial harm is posed by having someone with COVID-19 or its symptoms present in the workplace.”
Public Healthbenefitnews.com

Masks at the office? Employers' new rules vary

For millions of employees returning to the office after a long work-from-home hiatus, one of the biggest changes will be getting most of their pandemic orders from a new COVID-19 czar — their employer. The decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to relax masking and social-distancing...
Public HealthInsurance Journal

Workers Refusing Covid Vaccine Could Lose Their Jobs

Texas nurse Jennifer Bridges plans to go to work on June 7, like it’s any other day. The only difference is, when she gets there she expects to be fired. That day is the deadline her employer, Houston Methodist hospital, has given its staff to get the Covid-19 vaccine, something Bridges, 39, doesn’t want to do.
California Statefruitgrowersnews.com

California COVID-19 work rules to be revised after farm groups’ concerns

California COVID-19 work rules to be revised after farm groups’ concerns. Revised rules governing COVID-19 precautions in California’s workplaces have been sent back for changes that are due this week, after farm groups and others raised objections. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, acting on the...
Public HealthYubaNet

DOJ Announces Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care Fraud Related to COVID-19

The Department of Justice today announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.
Health ServicesPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

HHS I.G. Audit: 'Noridian Healthcare Solutions Claimed Unallowable Medicare Nonqualified Restoration Savings Plan Costs'

-- The Health and Human Services Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. A-07-20-00591) in. , Claimed Unallowable Medicare Nonqualified Restoration Savings Plan Costs Through Its Incurred Cost Proposals" filed under the. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. :. * * *. Here are excerpts:. Report in Brief. Why...
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

HHS I.G. Audit: 'Palmetto Government Benefits Administrator Overstated Its Excess Plan Medicare Segment Pension Assets'

-- The Health and Human Services Inspector General issued the following audit report (No. A-07-20-00598) in. , Overstated Its Excess Plan Medicare Segment Pension Assets as of. Medicare contractors are required to separately account for the Medicare segment pension plan assets based on the requirements of Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) 412 and 413.
EconomyPosted by
Equipment Today

Iron Workers Set the Standard for Safety

Contractors, States and municipalities are now requesting or requiring a qualified rigger and signal person certification, which differs from in the past. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in its 2010 Subpart CC Cranes and Derricks in Construction standard, it does not require a certification. However, it does call for a ‘qualified evaluator’ to ensure that the rigger or signal person is qualified.
Sioux Falls, SDConnecticut Post

South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates have convinced South Dakota voters that legalizing the drug for medical use is a good idea, but they are struggling to do the same with many of the state's physicians. A split between the state’s largest doctors’ association and medical pot proponents...
Health ServicesDOT med

Non-emergency ambulance spending dropped 70% with prior authorization

With prior authorization, unnecessary use and spending for non-emergency ambulance transportation of Medicare beneficiaries dropped more than 70% without impacting quality or access to care. This resulted overall in a total 2.4% decrease in Medicare spending, according to the CMS Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation which carried out a...
Medical & BiotechHealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS proposes delaying drugmaker rule days after PhRMA sues

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has proposed to delay a rule requiring drugmakers to report their multiple best prices, including discounts offered to consumers, under Medicaid's drug rebate program. The value-based purchasing arrangement rule came out under the Trump Administration. CMS had proposed establishing minimum standards in Medicaid...
Public HealthAnnenberg Political Fact Check

Insurance Companies Provide Coverage After COVID-19 Vaccination

Insurance companies do not deny claims when someone dies after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the American Council of Life Insurers. But a viral social media post has falsely claimed that beneficiaries of a person who dies after getting the vaccine cannot collect life insurance payments. Full Story. Three...