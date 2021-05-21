In what’s likely a first, a meatpacking plant employee won a COVID-19 workers comp case
A former employee of a JBS beef processing plant will be reimbursed for wages he lost while sick with COVID-19 after winning a workers’ compensation case in Texas this week. The case is potentially the first in the nation where a court determined that an employee caught coronavirus in the plant where he worked. The decision could influence similar workers’ compensation cases around the country, in which large meatpacking companies and their insurance companies have successfully argued that employees got sick outside of work.investigatemidwest.org