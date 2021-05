Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s reunion in Ring of Honor is one of the most uplifting stories in pro wrestling today. The pair first teamed together in 2014 and have enjoyed considerable success. They are former New Japan IWGP tag champions, as well as Ring of Honor tag champs, traveling countless miles on the road together since their debut match as a team nearly seven years ago. And the past now meets the present as Taven and Bennett, known together as The OGK, challenge ROH tag champs Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams on this weekend’s edition of ROH Wrestling.