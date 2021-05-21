newsbreak-logo
Orange County, CA

Bigs with Badges: Police-student mentorship program exposes kids to LE careers

 7 days ago

The program's goal is to expose kids to what a career in law enforcement looks like and what pathways they can take to get there — By Cindy Arora. For more than a century, the national nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of America have teamed up caring adults with kids who need extra guidance. With more than 100 years of experience, the successful program has made its mark on families and youth – all over the world.

Orange County, CA

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
Orange County, CA

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
Orange County, CA

Students still divided over CSU vaccination requirement

The announcement to mandate all students to be vaccinated for fall 2021 has received a variety of reactions from campus communities across the California State University system. Cal State Fullerton students can now voluntarily upload their COVID-19 vaccination verification information online. Norma Vazquez, fifth-year CSUF communications student, favors the mandate...
Orange County, CA

Is Everyone an Equestrian in San Juan? Dr. Jennifer Clarke Draws Inspiration from Pony Club

