FEATURE: 05.26.21 – Did you know that there once was an Apple Store that (of all things) didn’t sell the company’s hardware or devices in-store?. The Apple Store — a concept that is now 20 years old — opened its first two stores back in the Spring of 2001 at Apple Tysons Corner in McLane, Virginia and Apple Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. Since then, Apple’s venture as a brick and mortar retailer has grown to over 500 locations worldwide and the Apple retail store has been, for two decades now, a one-stop shop for purchasing (as well as getting service and support for) Apple products and accessories like AirPods, an iPhone, or a Mac.