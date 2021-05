They did it again, or so it seemed for an instant. A Red Sox team that has made a habit of comeback victories in the first five weeks of 2021 seemed poised to conjure another. Down two against the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh, the team knotted the score on a J.D. Martinez two-run homer, then edged towards a walk-off triumph with a ninth-inning rally. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Xander Bogaerts drilled a liner to left-center that seemed destined to kiss the Fenway turf and allow the Red Sox to dance onto the field.