DeGasparre grabs Challenge Cup lead

Laurens County Speedway: 05-15-21 - JD “Scoot Dog” Wilson car flips in Bradley Young Guns. The Thunder rolls Saturday night at the Darlington of Dirt, as the Thunder Bomber division was back in action! The night kicked-off with some incredible heat racing, which would set the field for the main event later in the night. Dan Lawson took heat race number one to score the inside pole, with Daniel Overstreet holding off Scott “Porkchop” Pulley to join him on the outside. As the field went green for the feature, Daniel Overstreet went up the hill causing a three wide battle between himself, Ed Hodges & Pulley. Dan Lawson would snag the early lead, but the caution would fly as Danny Hurley went for a spin in turn three. Back under green, Rod Tucker went after Pulley for third & completed the pass. Tucker quickly attacked Hodges for second trying to find speed on the bottom & took the position two laps later. Further back, Hodges had his hands full once again, but this time with Chris Patterson. The pair would race side by side for multiple laps before Patterson took the spot. The next caution would come out after heavy contact between Overstreet & Justin McJunkin, which saw McJunkin hit the outside wall on the backstretch & eventually stall in turn three. The restart would come with 2 laps remaining, with Lawson looking to hold off Tucker one more time. Lawson would mash the gas & wasted no time putting a gap between himself and the field. Taking the white flag, Tucker would make one last attempt at Lawson & dove through turns one and two, but couldn't get a nose to him. Dan Lawson takes the win with Rod Tucker coming home second. Porkchop Pulley would round out the top-three.