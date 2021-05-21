newsbreak-logo
DeGasparre grabs Challenge Cup lead

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who has already won numerous Late Model track championships is now the early leader in the race for a regional title. Rhode Island driver Gerry DeGasparre Jr. moved to the top of the American-Canadian Tour New England Late Model Challenge Cup standings with a podium finish at Seekonk (Mass.) Speedway.

