Charles Barkley, Shaq disagree on how Wizards should attempt to stop 76ers in first round

For someone who was over seven feet tall and weighed in at more than 300 pounds, Shaquille O'Neal was remarkably durable throughout his career. Sure, he missed games from time to time, but being able to lace up for 1,207 regular season contests and 216 playoff gams is quite the feat, especially when you played with the level of physicality and pure dominance that Shaq displayed. Credit that to the team doctors, credit that to his nutritionist, credit that to the coaching staff, or credit that to whoever else you'd like... but don't forget that the big man himself probably played a part in keeping up his health, too.