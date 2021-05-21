newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta's Kevan Smith behind the plate on Friday night

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Braves catcher Kevan Smith is batting seventh in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Smith will make his debut with the Braves after the veteran catcher was claimed off waivers on Wednesday. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, our models project Smith to score 9.2 FanDuel points at...

www.numberfire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTitusville Herald

N.Y. Yankees-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Randy Arozarena flies out to left center field to Clint Frazier. Austin Meadows strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Brandon Lowe doubles to deep right field. Manuel Margot to third. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Brandon Lowe scores. Manuel Margot scores. Joey Wendle strikes out swinging.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays 9, Yankees 1: Rich Hill Proving Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to avoid getting swept by the New York Yankees at home for the first time since 2015 after dropping back-to-back games. More importantly, the Rays are trying to prevent falling below .500 as they continue to fight through injuries to remain in within three games of the division leading Boston Red Sox as we approach the first quarter pole of the season.
MLBMLB

Despite 'minor' soreness, Choi nearing return

First baseman Ji-Man Choi rejoined the Rays before Wednesday’s matchup against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, but Choi wasn’t in the lineup or activated from the 10-day injured list. At least not yet, anyway. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Choi felt “a little bit of soreness” in his surgically repaired right...
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Kevan Smith: Designated for assignment

Smith was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. With Francisco Mejia (intercostals) ready to return, Smith's services were no longer needed at the major-league level. Smith does not have a great defensive reputation, but he can hit a little bit (career .271/.320/.383), and with the catching injuries around baseball, it's no lock the Rays will be able to pass him through waivers.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees fail the sweep of the Rays big time

Under the veil of the coronavirus, tonight the New York Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays for the finale of a three-game set, hoping for the sweep. The Yankees won the first two tames 3-1 and 2-1. Tonight the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon faced the Rays’ Rich Hill. Today Gleyber Torres tested positive and was not in the lineup for the second night in a row. So many questions remain unanswered at the Yankees go forward, but tonight they.
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Braves acquire C Kevan Smith from Rays, DFA C Jeff Mathis

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on Wednesday and designated catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment. Smith, 32, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. He was 1 for 4 in only three games with the Rays this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves Trying Their Luck with Another Veteran Catcher in Kevan Smith

FORT MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Kevan Smith #44 of the Tampa Bay Rays bats against the Boston Red Sox during a MLB spring training game on February 22, 2020 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by John Capella/Sports Imagery/Getty Images) The Atlanta Braves continue to try and...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves roster moves: Kevan Smith acquired, Dayton activated, Mathis DFAed, Davidson sent down

Well, the Braves have made a bunch of moves, which will have little bearing on their ability to win tonight’s game one way or another. Kevan Smith is apparently the club’s new backup catcher for the time being, and represents the fifth catcher active with the team already this season. He’s appeared in parts of every major league season going back to 2016, has a 91 career wRC+, and 0.7 fWAR across 715 PAs. A seventh-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, he’s kind of an offensive backup catcher, with a league-average xwOBA to date but pretty disappointing framing stats. The Braves will be his fourth organization: he was claimed off waivers by the Angels in October 2018, became a free agent ahead of the 2020 season, and played DFA/roster chicken with the Rays until being DFAed by them again a few days ago. Smith has 5 PAs this season, and had 38 PAs with a 136 wRC+ for the Rays last season.
MLBchatsports.com

Kevan Smith Debuts for Braves, Pirates tweak Middle of Order

The main changes tonight for both the Braves and Pirates tonight are behind the plate. The Braves will give William Contreras the night off as he has carried the job pretty heavily over the past few weeks. Over the past 48 hours, the Braves acquired Kevan Smith from the Rays as an upgrade over Jeff Mathis at the backup catcher position. In 751 plate career appearances, Smith has triple slashed .271/.320/.383 offensively, which is pretty impressive for a backup catcher. Hopefully, he can have some instant success for Atlanta tonight.
MLBpittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt, Seneca Valley Alum Kevan Smith Traded to Atlanta Braves for Cash

Seneca Valley High School alum and former Pitt quarterback and catcher, Kevan Smith was traded to from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon for cash considerations. Smith, a Harmony, Pennsylvania native and seventh round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2011, was active with...
MLBESPN

Atlanta Braves add veteran depth at catcher, acquire Kevan Smith, 32, from Tampa Bay Rays

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Kevan Smith from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on Wednesday and designated catcher Jeff Mathis for assignment. Smith, 32, was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday. He was 1 for 4 in only three games with the Rays this season. Smith has a .271 career batting average in six seasons with the Chicago White Sox, the Angels and the Rays.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Catcher Kevan Smith makes first start for Braves

Veteran Kevan Smith is set to make his first start for the Braves on Friday night against the Pirates. The Braves acquired Smith, 32, on Wednesday from the Rays for cash considerations. Smith was batting seventh and was catching starter Ian Anderson, who carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his previous outing.
MLBtheScore

Rays trade Kevan Smith to Braves

The Tampa Bay Rays dealt catcher Kevan Smith to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the Braves announced Wednesday. Smith is active for Atlanta's game against the New York Mets on Wednesday. The six-year veteran will likely get an opportunity to play with starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud and regular backup Alex Jackson on the injured list. The Braves also reportedly added backstop Jonathan Lucroy over the weekend.
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Riley starting for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves infielder Austin Riley is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Riley is getting the nod at third base while batting sixth in the order against Brewers starter Adrian Houser. Our models project Riley for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
MLBMLB

Casas homers twice, plates 6 in 4-hit night

Whatever frustration Triston Casas might have been feeling over a slow start came to a head Wednesday night. The baseball took the brunt of it. Boston's top prospect homered twice en route to a career-high six RBIs as Double-A Portland rolled past Hartford, 14-3. Casas added his first double of the season and singled to equal his personal best of four hits set on June 10, 2019.
MLBnumberfire.com

Luis Torrens behind the plate for Seattle on Thursday

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cleveland Indians. Torrens will start at catcher after Tom Murphy was rested against Cleveland. In a righty versus righty matchup against Zach Plesac, our models project Torrens to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBnumberfire.com

Detroit's Nomar Mazara batting cleanup on Friday night

Detroit Tigers outfielder Nomar Mazara is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Mazara will man right field with Robbie Grossman moving to left and Akil Baddoo sitting out. numberFire's models project Mazara to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLBnumberfire.com

Baltimore's D.J. Stewart hitting in sixth spot on Friday night

Baltimore Orioles outfielder D.J. Stewart is starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Stewart will man right field with Austin Hays moving to left and Ryan Mountcastle handling designated hitting duties. In a matchup against right-hander Corey Kluber, our models project Stewart to score 9.4 FanDuel points at...