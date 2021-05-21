Atlanta's Kevan Smith behind the plate on Friday night

Well, the Braves have made a bunch of moves, which will have little bearing on their ability to win tonight’s game one way or another. Kevan Smith is apparently the club’s new backup catcher for the time being, and represents the fifth catcher active with the team already this season. He’s appeared in parts of every major league season going back to 2016, has a 91 career wRC+, and 0.7 fWAR across 715 PAs. A seventh-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft, he’s kind of an offensive backup catcher, with a league-average xwOBA to date but pretty disappointing framing stats. The Braves will be his fourth organization: he was claimed off waivers by the Angels in October 2018, became a free agent ahead of the 2020 season, and played DFA/roster chicken with the Rays until being DFAed by them again a few days ago. Smith has 5 PAs this season, and had 38 PAs with a 136 wRC+ for the Rays last season.