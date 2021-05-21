newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marqise Lee Free-Agent Destinations After Release From 49ers

By Devon Platana
fanduel.com
 5 days ago

It's safe to say that Marqise Lee's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers was a lot shorter than he anticipated. The 2014 second-round pick was released from the 49ers on Friday after signing a deal with the team on May 17. Lee has barely been seen on the football field since 2017, having played just six games in the following three seasons due to injuries and a COVID-19 opt-out. Now, he has to hope that another team is willing to take a flyer on him.

www.fanduel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Drew Brees
Person
Bennie Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl Football#Detroit Lions Heading#The Detroit Lions#Wideouts#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#Big 3#New Orleans Saints#Wr Marqise Lee#Wr Bennie Fowler#2021fourth Round Pick#Fanduel Sportsbook Today#Field#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals draft pick D'Ante Smith keeps heading in right direction as sleeper selection

The good notes about Cincinnati Bengals rookie offensive tackle D’Ante Smith continue to surface. Smith was a question mark in the draft in part due to his frame. He was 6’5″, but as we pointed out while saying he deserves a lot more attention, his weight slipped all the way down to 283 pounds before opting out of last season. But he resurfaced at the Senior Bowl at 294 pounds and then at his pro day at 305.
NFLUSA Today

Bengals free-agent target Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals were one of the teams interested in edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan before the 2021 NFL draft, to the point the veteran even visited with the team before leaving without a deal. Fast forward to now, the longtime Washington star has decided to stay in the NFC East,...
NFLfantasyguru.com

Bengals | Seven rookies under contract

Cincinnati Bengals fourth-round draft choices DE Cameron Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin and OT D’Ante Smith, fifth-round draft choice PK Evan McPherson, sixth-round draft choices C Trey Hill and RB Chris Evans and seventh-round draft choice DE Wyatt Hubert signed four-year contracts with the Bengals Monday, May 17. Financial terms were not disclosed.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

WR Marqise Lee joining 49ers on tryout basis

Lee grew up in Long Beach, went to high school in Gardena, and then burst onto the national stage as a member of the USC Trojans. His standout collegiate career ultimately led to him being selected by the Jaguars in the second round (No. 39) of the 2014 draft, but he struggled to live up to his draft stock during his time in Jacksonville.
NFLchatsports.com

The Cincinnati Bengals made the right move by drafting Ja’Marr Chase

LSU football WR Ja'Marr Chase (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Earlier this year, I suggested that the Cincinnati Bengals should pass on former LSU football wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in favor of an offensive lineman. Boy was I wrong. The Bengals absolutely made the right move by selecting Chase. And...
NFLPosted by
95.7 The Game

Report: 49ers signing WR Marqise Lee

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly signing wide receiver Marquise Lee, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and NFL.com. The former Jacksonville Jaguar and New England Patriot had tried out for the team during rookie minicamp.
NFLRed Bluff Daily News

49ers sign former Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee after minicamp tryout

Marqise Lee has started only one game the past three seasons. Now he’s getting a new start with the 49ers. Lee, a former USC and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, signed a one-year deal Monday morning with the 49ers after trying out at last week’s rookie minicamp. Lee caught three passes...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Source: Marqise Lee to sign with 49ers after impressive tryout

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, 29, will be signing with the 49ers after a successful tryout. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers signing veteran WR Marqise Lee. By David...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bengals sign free-agent WR Trent Taylor

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing wide receiver Trent Taylor, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Taylor was with the Bengals over the weekend at rookie minicamp and first made waves for simply wearing the No. 18, formerly of franchise legend A.J. Green. But Taylor apparently made a bigger impact...
NFLFresno Bee

What we saw and learned from Trey Lance’s first practice with the 49ers

The initial elation of getting drafted into the NFL has worn off for Trey Lance just over two weeks since the 49ers made the North Dakota State quarterback the No. 3 pick. “I think I’ve kind of gotten past the point where it’s surreal. It’s work now,” Lance said Friday, roughly 90 minutes before practicing for the first time during rookie minicamp. “It was probably cooler the day after the draft and draft day and everything like that. Right now it’s my job, so I’m excited to get to work.”
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers sign wide receiver Marqise Lee; Trent Taylor lands with Bengals

The tryout worked out for wide receiver Marqise Lee. The 2014 second-round pick whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries signed with the 49ers on Monday after the 29-year-old participated in their rookie minicamp last week on a tryout basis, a league source said. Lee opted out of the 2020 season, and has played in just six games since he had 56 catches for 702 yards with the Jaguars in 2017.
NFLCBS Sports

Bengals' Pro Wells: Signs with Bengals

Wells has signed with the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. Wells is a pass-catching tight end with a basketball background, but he'll need to show that he's capable of blocking effectively at the NFL level to secure a spot on Cincinnati's roster.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Bengals Sign Seven Draft Picks

The Bengals announced on Monday they have signed seven draft picks to their rookie contracts. The full list, plus the rest of Cincinnati’s rookie class, includes:. Smith, 22, was a four-year starter at East Carolina. He suffered a season-ending injury after just one game in 2020 and declared for the draft with a year of eligibility remaining.
NFLUSA Today

Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp best photos

Cincinnati Bengals rookies took to the field at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time over the last few days for rookie minicamp. High-profile names like Ja’Marr Chase were there as team president Mike Brown looked on, as were tryout guys — two of which even earned deals to join the roster.
NFLYardbarker

49ers sign Marqise Lee; three moves San Francisco should still make

The San Francisco 49ers brought back a familiar name in West Coast football on Monday, signing former USC wide receiver Marqise Lee. The signing comes after Lee took part in San Francisco’s rookie minicamp this past weekend, showing himself to be 100% in the process. A second-round pick of the...
NFLpackersnews.com

These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFLYardbarker

Bengals Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor Following Workout at Rookie Minicamp

The Bengals are signing veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 27-year-old worked out for the team at rookie minicamp on Friday. Taylor is a proven punt returner and capable slot receiver when healthy. With Alex Erickson no longer on the roster, Cincinnati was hoping to find someone that can play slot on a regular basis behind Tyler Boyd.