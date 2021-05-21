Marqise Lee Free-Agent Destinations After Release From 49ers

It's safe to say that Marqise Lee's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers was a lot shorter than he anticipated. The 2014 second-round pick was released from the 49ers on Friday after signing a deal with the team on May 17. Lee has barely been seen on the football field since 2017, having played just six games in the following three seasons due to injuries and a COVID-19 opt-out. Now, he has to hope that another team is willing to take a flyer on him.