Philadelphia, PA

New State Bill Would Ban Double Dipping On Keystone Opportunity Zone Tax Breaks

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
 1 day ago
Recruiting businesses to Schuylkill Yards may get harder for Brandywine Realty Trust. A new bill proposed in the Pennsylvania state house would ban companies from using Keystone Opportunity Zone tax breaks a second time when relocating from a property that had already benefited from the program, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The proposal seeks to close a loophole brought to light when law firm Dechert LLP applied to receive a KOZ benefit for a potential move from Brandywine's Cira Centre building to a new space within its Schuylkill Yards megaproject.

